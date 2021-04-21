Volkswagen Polo 2021: photos and official data

To date, 18 million units of the Volkswagen Polo have already been sold. Its current generation, already the sixth, has been with us since 2017. So that the Volkswagen utility vehicle – which is manufactured in Landaben (Navarra) for the European market – remains fresh and competitive, the German brand has updated it in a way remarkable. In this face wash Not only is its design updated, its technological load and its driving aids are substantially updated. We tell you in detail all changes to the Volkswagen Polo 2021.

1) A design closer to the Volkswagen Golf

The design of the Volkswagen Polo already showed in a way the passage of time. And the reason was the launch of a Volkswagen Golf with a new design language, followed by the brand’s family of electrics. Thus, aesthetically the Polo takes a leap forward to catch. Not only are there new colors or wheel designs, their front and rear change substantially. In its front view, not only the new optics with double daytime LEDs stand out, but also the light bar that occupies the entire width of the vehicle, with great visual impact.

The Volkswagen logo is more two-dimensional, and on the tailgate the car’s name is in a central position.

The front bumper has also been redesigned, resulting especially in the R Line versions. At the rear the biggest change is in the taillights, which are larger and have LED technology. Its light signature changes, with two interior segments operating alternately – depending on whether we hit the brakes, or have the lights on. The bumpers are also new. In short, a very appropriate aesthetic upgrade, which puts it back on the crest of the segment wave – much more daring than that of the SEAT Ibiza 2021.

2) A renewed cabin: more technological … but more ergonomic?

If in the SEAT Ibiza 2021 we had a revolutionary cabin, the Volkswagen Polo is much more conservative in this regard. The dashboard of the car does not change, but it does increase its technological load: all Polo will now have Digital Cockpit digital instrumentation – either a basic 8-inch version or the larger 10.25-inch version – and the display of the infotainment system grows in size to 9.2 inches from its top-of-the-range Discover Pro version. This infotainment system has a permanent Internet connection.

The central decorative molding of the dashboard has more tones, but the car does not evolve in qualities or materials.

And at the same time, it allows connection to the vehicle through a smartphone app, in addition to having Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. What we do not see so positive is that any hint of a physical button for the infotainment system is eliminated, at least in this Discover Pro. And what is worse: a separate module for the climate control is retained, but its buttons are replaced by haptic controls, with the same slider of the Volkswagen Golf or Volkswagen ID.3 for temperature adjustment.

And these haptic knobs, they’re hackneyed and abused piano black plastic. Although they are more modern and beautiful, they represent a step back in ergonomics. By last, Volkswagen installs a new steering wheel in the Polo, similar to what we can find in a Volkswagen Golf. Personally, I think that the changes made to the interior of the SEAT Ibiza make it a step above its brother, at least with regard to the passenger compartment. We will see how the fourth generation Skoda Fabia is positioned, of imminent presentation.

The infotainment system displays range from 6.5 to 9.2 inches.

3) No changes in its mechanics, and no hybridization

There are no changes in the mechanics of the Volkswagen Polo range. The negative point is put by the lack of light hybridization in its engines, a point in which the SEAT Ibiza also falters, and in which rivals such as the Hyundai i20 or the Ford Fiesta have lost no time. The range of engines consists of a 1.0 MPI naturally aspirated 80 hp and two 1.0 TSI turbo, 95 hp and 110 hp, with optional seven-speed DSG gearbox. A 90 hp 1.0 TGI version, powered by compressed natural gas, puts the end to the initial range of engines.

Yes, the starting range: there will be a Volkswagen Polo GTI, and it will have a 2.0 TSI engine with 207 hp!

4) Safer and with semi-autonomous driving

One of the great novelties of the Volkswagen Polo 2021 are its new IQ.Light LED matrix headlights. They have eight independent LEDs in each headlight and can even project certain warnings on the asphalt in the form of flashes, in addition to being adaptive and working hand in hand with the high beam assistant. These LED headlights are joined by a new adaptive predictive cruise control, capable of proactively taking into account traffic signs or an impending curve, and thus adjusting its speed to road conditions.

The lane keeping system is standard equipment.

This adaptive cruise control is the hard core of the IQ.Drive Travel Assist system, capable of driving the car on its own, centering it in the lane and maintaining distance from other vehicles. It is even capable of starting and braking by itself, as long as we keep our hands on the wheel. Finally, the new Volkswagen Polo can equip rear cross traffic alert and its emergency braking system is capable of recognizing cyclists as well. The driver fatigue detector is also standard equipment.