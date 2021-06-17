Volkswagen plug-in hybrids test, this is the VW PHEV range

Volkswagen cited us last week to learn more about all his PHEV model range, that is, plug-in hybrids. And it is that the German firm has an offer of no less than seven different models and nine versions in total of the range Volkswagen eHybrid.

From the compact Volkswagen Golf to the extreme Volkswagen Touareg R, passing through Passat, Passat Variant, Tiguan, Arteon and Arteon ShootingBrake. Of course, all these VWs have Zero Emissions sticker of the DGT. Thanks to them, the Wolfsburg brand currently has a market share of almost 4% in our country. And beware, they promise 70 BEV and 60 PHEV versions for the year 2030.

The day consisted of testing several models of this plug-in hybrid range on routes of between 35 and 40 kilometers. In our case we opted for the Golf GTE, Arteon SB eHybrid and Volkswagen Touareg R. Below we will tell you some brief first impressions, but first we leave you with the main data and prices of each model.

Seven models and nine versions

As we said before, the Volkswagen PHEV range is really wide, adapting well to the needs and tastes of all types of customers. The Golf, Passat, Tiguan and Arteon take the MQB platform and use practically the same system. For its part, the Volkswagen Touareg equips the MLB, with another heat engine, battery and electric drive.

Golf eHybrid Golf GTE Passat GTE Tiguan eHybrid Arteon eHybrid Touareg eHybrid Touareg R Golf eHybrid Golf GTE Passat GTE Tiguan eHybrid Arteon eHybrid Touareg eHybrid Touareg R Battery 13 kWh 13 kWh 13 kWh 13 kWh 13 kWh 17.9 km kWh Range 71 km 17.9 kWh 50 km 59 km 48 km 48 km Electric motor 80 kW / 109 hp 80 kW / 109 hp 85 kW / 116 hp 85 kW / 116 hp 85 kW / 116 hp 100 kW / 136 hp 100 kW / 136 hp 1.4 TSI 150 heat engine CV 1.4 TSI 150 CV 1.4 TSI 156 CV 1.4 TSI 156 CV 1.4 TSI 156 CV 3.0 TSI 340 CV 3.0 TSI 340 CV Total power 204 CV 245 CV 218 CV 245 CV 218 CV 381 CV 462 CV Torque 350 Nm 400 Nm 400 Nm 400 Nm 400 Nm 600 Nm 700 Nm Consumption l / 100 km 0.9 1.1 1.1 1.6 1.3 2.6 2.7 Consumption EV kWh / 100 km 13.7 14.5 15 16.8 15.6 24.1 24.2 CO2 emissions g / km 21 25 26 38 29 59 61 Prices with campaigns and MOVES 33,200 € 34,800 € 36,550 € 36,100 € 39,130 ​​€ 72,870 € 85,080 €

Regarding the data in the previous table, the Touareg does not fit into the current MOVES Plan, the rest do and those prices already include the scrap discount. It should also be added that in these quantities Volkswagen gives a aid of 1,000 euros for the installation of the charging point at home, as well as Mode 2 and Mode 3 charging cables.

The Variant bodywork of the Volkswagen Passat GTE has an extra cost of 1,150 euros, while the Arteon Shooting Brake is only 170 euros more expensive than the saloon.

Golf GTE, the plug-in brother of the GTI?

For the first tour we opted for the Volkswagen Golf GTE. The brand sells it as the plug-in brother of the Golf GTI, but has a different approach despite the fact that the maximum power is identical and that its aesthetics are very similar.

The mechanical part consists of a 150 hp 1.4 TSI engine, a 6-speed DSG gearbox, an 80 kW (109 hp) electric drivetrain and a 13 kWh battery. Together it develops 245 hp and 400 Nm par, settling for very tight consumption data as long as we recharge when the battery touches.

Thanks to the fact that the batteries are located in the lower area of ​​the body, the center of gravity is too low and he feels very poised. Have a good cornering and gives confidence to the driver, without being uncomfortable when going through potholes. In addition, thanks to the electrical part, the answer is very immediate.

But not, at the driving level it does not feel as sporty as its brother GTI. The Volkswagen Golf GTE has a softer suspension configuration, it feels somewhat heavier (mainly due to the extra weight of the electrical part) and when it comes to accelerating it does not have that character of the GTI.

The best thing is that we have aesthetics and equipment very similar to those of the legendary GTI, consumption much more adjusted for daily use and a surplus power delivery for most drivers. The sound of the 1.4 TSI engine is not comparable to that of the 2.0 TSI, just as it does not feel like a car focused on maximum fun, going on the road.

Its starting price, as we have seen in the table above, is 34,800 euros including the campaigns and the Moves Plan with scrap.

Volkswagen Touareg R, 462 hp for this beast

We got off the Golf GTE to get on the Volkswagen Touareg R, which is currently the most powerful model of the German firm. We are talking about a huge car with huge mechanics. Under the hood carries a 3.0 V6 petrol 340 hp, while the electric motor gives 136 hp. In total it develops a maximum power of 462 hp and no less than 700 Nm of torque.

Without a doubt, this Touareg is a car that draws a lot of attention. It is a very large vehicle, while the R version adds many specific details to increase that sporty presence. Countless necks were twisted in the 40 kilometers that I was able to travel with him.

Once inside, we have various knobs to control the available driving modes (including offroad mode), as well as to vary the body height with air suspension. Obviously, it takes a few minutes to adapt to the size of the car, especially when strolling around or driving on narrow roads. Even more so if, as in our case, we just got out of a compact car.

When we leave the city and enter twisty roads, the Touareg R quickly makes it clear to us that it has enormous mechanical potential. It accelerates a lot and the huge speedometer soon warns us that we are going too fast. When a sharp corner comes we have to have prepared the work well if we do not want to get scared.

Its price is 85,080 euros.

And the Touareg R is one of those cars with which it is very easy to accelerate, but not so easy to brake. Be careful, the car brakes wonderfully, but the inertia is noticeable with perceptible weight transfers both in acceleration and braking, as well as in the curves. It takes time to change support and it is not comparable in precision to the aforementioned GTE, for example.

Thus, despite its R designation, it is not a sports SUV with which you are going to enjoy a lot at the wheel. It is not comparable, for example, to a Porsche Cayenne Turbo S. And the fact is that even in sports mode, the suspension feels soft, absorbing bumps well although it cannot contain all the inertia. Rather it is a fast car in acceleration, but that lives mainly on its imposing aesthetics.

Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake eHybrid, balance

To top it off, we made the last stretch with the Volkswagen Arteon eHybrid in Body Shooting Brake. This is certainly a really balanced in every sense. It has a sporty aesthetic but it is also a practical car, it looks more youthful than the VW Passat and has very reliable performance for the vast majority of drivers.

The hybrid engine part is similar to that of the Golf GTE, only with some slight differences that offer a final performance of 218 hp and 400 Nm. Its battery has the same capacity of 13 kWh, allowing an approved electric range of 57 kilometers.

At the level of dynamic behavior, a vehicle is soft and comfortable in every way. It does not have a certain spicy touch, as in the Golf GTE, but it is pleasant in any circumstance. Nor does it have an “explosive” response from its hybrid mechanics in any driving mode, but if we accelerate hard there is the hybrid set to push forcefully through those 400 Nm of torque.

In this case, most of the route passed by highway and some sections of the city, showing a well-balanced vehicle with a clear orientation towards comfort. It had been a long time since I got on an Arteon, but at least in this unit it seemed better isolated than I remembered.

All this, counting on rear seats spacious enough -without reaching those of the Passat- and a wide and very usable trunk, winning in practicality for the best loading mouth in this Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake. Its starting price is 39,300 euros including, as we said above, the aid of the MOVES III Plan.

Common across the entire Volkswagen plug-in hybrid range

An important detail is that the VW PHEV models have a hybrid efficiency predictive system. For this it is necessary to put our destination point in the browser. In this way, the hybrid system knows the route and can adjust and manage the electrical load to improve efficiency.

Thus, it will choose to give greater prominence to the electric mode for urban sections depending on the kilometers we travel, opting to use thermal mechanics mostly in the fast sections. This achieves, in addition to saving fuel, polluting less in urban centers.

On the other hand, all these models also have different operating modes for the hybrid system. The driver can select between an automatic mode, force operation in electric mode or, conversely, maintain the current charge level. All this is done quickly and easily from the central screen.

The best part is that on a relatively long trip we can reserve electrical power to have electricity when reaching a large population, for example. In addition, the system allows us recharge the battery while riding.

Imagine. We started the march and the battery charge is very low. From the screen we can select how much percentage of the battery we want to recharge. Take for example 60%. And what is it for? Well, to reach our destination point with enough load to make the last kilometers per city without generating noise and helping to improve the air quality of that locality.