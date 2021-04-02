Volkswagen plans to increase its operating margin between 7% and 8% from 2022

Savings of 2 billion in fixed costs

Tuesday, March 16, 2021 – 11:43

Volkswagen’s electric 2021 will culminate with one million battery-powered car sales, 150,000 of the Model ID.4.

Volkswagen trusts that cutting costs increase your profit margins in the next few years. This is what the second largest automaker in the world explained this Tuesday, a day after outlining an ambitious expansion of electric mobility.

“Our good performance in 2020, a year dominated by crisis, will give us momentum to accelerate our transformation“said the CEO Herbert diess it’s a statement.

Volkswagen aims at deliver more than twice as many electric vehicles, a million this year, he said, adding that he would also apply a standardized platform model introduced for vehicle production years ago to software, batteries and charging.

Diess’s comments come a day after Volkswagen revealed its plans to build half a dozen battery cell plants in Europe and expand the infrastructure for charging electric vehicles globally, accelerating the efforts to outperform Tesla.

Volkswagen points to a 7% to 8% operating margin in the years after 2021, without specifying an exact year, confirming that it will likely end 2021 at the upper end of a target runner of 5% to 6.5%.

This will be achieved with € 2 billion less in fixed costs by 2023 compared to 2020, a 5% decrease, as well as a 7% decrease in material costs during the same period, Volkswagen said. “Our goal is to put the ambitious transformation of the Volkswagen Group on a solid financial base“said incoming CFO Arno Antlitz.

