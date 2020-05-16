The new Volkswagen ID.3 is close to landing on the market, and to accompany the arrival of its new electric car, Volkswagen has announced the opening of the first ID Store. Stores where the company’s electric cars will be exclusively sold, and a space where you can get up close to the ID family models of the German manufacturer.

Orders for the Volkswagen ID.3 1st in Germany will begin on June 17, a special launch edition whose purchase can be formalized by customers who already have a pre-reservation. To accompany the launch of its new electric car, Volkswagen will open spaces dedicated exclusively to this new family of cars.

The German manufacturer has announced the opening of the first permanent ID Store, a space that is already open to the public in Dresden (Germany) at the Volkswagen Transparent Factory. In the coming weeks, at the end of July, the opening of a Second ID.Store in Munich, in the trendy Werksviertel district.

These new spaces are designed with the new brand image and will not only offer the possibility of acquiring an electric car. In them you can configure the car, know its production process, agree to a test drive and resolve all possible questions about electric mobility, with detailed information on the different types of recharging or infrastructure.

First Volkswagen Store ID at the Transparent Factory in Dresden, Germany.

Interested customers will be able to configure the car in “virtual” rooms, a configuration process that can be simplified to the point of need only 10 clicks from the mobile phone, as they assured us from Volkswagen during the static presentation of the ID.3 in Spain. The idea is to offer a simple experience that can be carried out comfortably from the smartphone, the main device when browsing the Internet.

The Volkswagen ID.3 will arrive in Spain in summer: 5 engines and up to 550 km of autonomy

In Spain we will have to wait, at least until the month of July to receive the first units of the new Volkswagen ID.3. An electric car that will be offered with five power levels, from 126 to 204 horsepower.

There will be three different sizes for the battery, with capacities of 45, 58 and 77 kWh, which will offer autonomies of between 330 and 550 kilometers depending on the version (always according to the WLTP cycle).

Although Volkswagen has announced a starting price of just under € 30,000 in Germany, there are still no confirmed prices for the Spanish market.

.