Volkswagen is already working on the launch of its next car, a crossover with great performance, but above all with a captivating design and equipped with great technology

Volkswagen It always seeks to be at the forefront and reinvent itself with new launches, and this time it has made the decision to expand the range of Volkswagen subcompacts with the introduction of the Nivus, a crossover created from the same MQB A0 architecture of Virtus, Polo and T-Cross, but focused on a higher-end market.

The Volkswagen Nivus will have a unique design, in addition to including the latest technology, making this an irresistible proposal.

As a preview of what it promises, Volkswagen For now, he shared the design of the Nivus hidden behind a camouflage, in which some details can already be seen, such as the LED lighting of the headlights, the texture of the grille and the shape of its silhouette that pursues the style of a coupe.

Volkswagen Nivus.

Credit: Courtesy Volkswagen.

The Nivus It will have a 415-liter trunk and will adopt advanced technologies for segment B. There is talk of a new infotainment interface made in Brazil called VW Playas well as state-of-the-art driving aids: adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor and frontal collision alert with autonomous emergency brake.

In terms of motorization, the Nivus has a 1.0-liter three-cylinder turbo engine capable of generating 126 hp and 147 lb-ft when fueled by ethanol. This engine is associated with a six-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission.

According to the Motorpasion portal, the presentation of the Nivus It will be held in Brazil and is scheduled for the second quarter of this year, with the intention of expanding its presence to the rest of South America during the second half of 2020.

