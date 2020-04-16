It will be manufactured at first in Brazil

Its landing in Europe, in principle in 2021

The Volkswagen Nivus 2021 is the new SUV of the German brand. It is built on the MQB A0 platform and is distinguished by offering a coupé-style body. His arrival in Europe will take place next year.

He Volkswagen Nivus 2021 It is the new proposal of the German firm in what to Compact SUV refers, where it joins the current T-Roc and T-Cross. It is arranged on the platform MQB A0, from which the Volkswagen Polo also starts.

At the moment it is confirmed that it will be manufactured in BrazilAlthough nothing suggests that it will not end up in Europe, that is, already in 2021.

VOLKSWAGEN NIVUS 2021: EXTERIOR

The main distinguishing point of Volkswagen Nivus 2021 it’s its coupe-style bodywork. Despite the fact that camouflage images have still been distributed, you can see a larger grill than that of the T-Cross. The headlights are integrated on its sides and have LED technology to form a luminous signature in the shape of a ‘C’, while the bonnet shows protrusions that make the proposal more dynamic.

The A and C pillars are more inclined than in the rest of the brand’s SUVs, the result of their sportier appearance, something to which their peculiar fall from the roof and the presence of 17-inch wheels also contribute.

VOLKSWAGEN NIVUS 2021: INTERIOR

From inside the Volkswagen Nivus 2021 it can be confirmed since it will have a new infotainment system with an interface called VW Play.

The trunk offers a capacity of 415 liters, a figure that sins by 40 compared to that of the T-Cross due to the limitations caused by the sporty design of the rear.

VOLKSWAGEN NIVUS 2021: EQUIPMENT

He Volkswagen Nivus 2021 It offers driving aids such as automatic emergency braking, automatic lights, adaptive cruise control and Front Assist.

VOLKSWAGEN NIVUS 2021: MECHANICAL

At the moment Volkswagen it has only confirmed the presence in the mechanical offer of the new Nivus a 1.0-liter three-cylinder TSI flexfuel engine that develops 128 horsepower and a maximum torque of 200 Newton meter using ethanol. It is associated with a six-speed automatic transmission.

VOLKSWAGEN NIVUS 2021: PRICE

The price of Volkswagen Nivus 2021 still unknown.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 04/16/2020 Volkswagen publishes the first information and images of the Nivus 2021.

.