Volkswagen Multivan T7: this is the van of the future

Volkswagen just introduced us the first member of the T7 family. The new Volkswagen Multivan T7 is the ideal alternative to the large minivan, and shows, for the first time in its range of a modular platform MQB. In this article we are going to tell you how the Multivan has changed and how Volkswagen sees the van of the future. One detail to keep in mind is that will not replace Volkswagen T6.1, which will continue to coexist with the T7 in its Caravelle, Transporter and California versions – at least for now.

Family airs with the Volkswagen Caddy 5

The exterior appearance of the Volkswagen Multivan T7 is similar to that of the Caddy 5, which we were able to test a few months ago at Diariomotor. We have a very aerodynamic front end and an almost faired bumper, with some curious cooling holes. We have stylish LED optics – with adaptive matrix lighting IQ.LightBy the way – and we have a daytime LED bar that’s as wide as the van itself. In terms of dimensions, it is a vehicle practically identical to the Volkswagen Multivan T6.1.

The aerodynamics have been worked on very substantially: its cX is only 0.30.

Its standard version measures 4.97 meters long and 1.94 meters wide, while its long wheelbase version grows to 5.17 meters. But luckily, it is not as high as the T6.1. With 1.90 meters high, it does not reach almost two meters from the previous Multivan, which made us suffer in some car parks. From its side profile we highlight a very sober and rectilinear appearance, as well as a two-tone body – characteristic of Volkswagen vans since time immemorial – and a lot of glass surface.

At the rear, we only have to highlight some slim and elegant optics. In short, it has the look that a new generation Volkswagen van should have. For now, it convinces us.

A modular interior loaded with space

The cabin of the Volkswagen Multivan has a clear family resemblance to other cars of the brand, for better and for worse. The dashboard design is typical of a van, freeing up the space between the front seats, dispensing with a floor center console. All controls and systems are grouped together on one extensively digitized dashboard: instrumentation display is 10.25 “ and the center console is dominated by a large touch screen of up to 12 inches.

The long version of the Multivan reaches 5.17 meters.

Unfortunately, on this screen the air conditioning controls are integrated by means of touch selectors, which have been eliminated. It is well loaded with piano black plastic and incorporates Volkswagen’s new upright gear lever – yes, the one that looks like a little razor. In the absence of being able to touch the Multivan, its perceived quality seems good, but it will take a few months to witness it. What we can attest to is the huge number of slides and the fantastic modularity inside.

Through a rail system We can design the cabin to our liking, taking out the seats individually, and creating all the configurations we want. In its most spacious configuration, we have four cubic meters of cargo space. In short, it is the ideal vehicle for long family trips, with up to seven real seats and cargo space according to them. If we want to go to work, an extendable central table will help us to have a surface where we can write or use our laptop.

The minimum boot space, in the short version and with the three rows in position, is 469 liters.

Multivan eHybrid: Volkswagen’s first plug-in van

At the level of engines, the great novelty is a plug-in hybrid version, the first in Volkswagen’s range of commercial vehicles. It has 218 hp of combined power and combines a 1.4 TSI engine, an electric motor and a six-speed DSG gearbox. With a 13 kWh battery capacity, its electric range should be around 50 km, but it has not yet been confirmed. The range will be completed with a 1.5 TSI of 136 CV and a 2.0 TSI of 204 CV, both front-wheel drive and equipped with a seven-speed DSG gearbox.

The most logical version will also arrive in 2022: equipped with a 2.0 TDI 150 hp engine, it will be the most efficient for sustained use on long trips. All versions will be automatic, with no manual alternative in sight. Interestingly, no micro-hybrid versions have been announced, at least at the time of launch.