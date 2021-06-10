Volkswagen multivan t7 2021, reached the hybrid era with retro style

The Transporter, heir to the ‘Combi’ tradition of Volkswagen, entered a new era with the introduction of the Multivan T7 that aesthetically it makes a nod to its past and that in its solutions, versatility and mechanics it is modernized.

This is what the interior and exterior of the VW T7 look like

Volkswagen T7 multivan 2021

Retro look

.

The new one Volkswagen multivan T7 It is the new generation of the traditional Transport van that arrives with slight changes compared to the previous family, with a more inclined windshield, a flatter hood, a new grille that occupies almost the width of the front and led headlights, which can be ordered with a connecting line, give it the modern touch.

The ‘wink’ to the past Details such as a small window between the A-pillar and the door, the square shapes at the back that are reminiscent of the T3 van, and two-tone paint for the bodywork like the more classic ‘Combi’ take care of it. Lastly, it is lower and wider than the previous vans.

This is what the interior and exterior of the VW T7 look like

Volkswagen T7 multivan 2021

Modernity and interior modularity

.

Volkswagen modified the interior of the multivan T7 to offer maximum versatility with seven individual seats whose second row can be rotate 180 degrees and that they are easy to slide as they are 25% lighter and also have a new height adjustable table, It can be moved between any of the rows of seats or slide to the front where it becomes a center console.

This is what the interior and exterior of the VW T7 look like

Volkswagen T7 multivan 2021

At the front the electric parking brake and the transmission of double clutch DSG cables are standard, which leave a flat floor and it has a dashboard ‘Digital Cockpit’, a wireless charging tray for phones and a head up display.

This is what the interior and exterior of the VW T7 look like

Volkswagen T7 multivan 2021

You can even request additions like a panoramic sunroof, a sound system Harmon Kardon 14-speaker Y 640 watts and controls for heating and ignition remotely from the smartphone.

This is what the interior and exterior of the VW T7 look like

Volkswagen T7 multivan 2021

Hybridization, new era

.

As the new T7 uses the same MQB platform found in many Volkswagen family cars, it diversified its range of engines, including now and for the first time a variant plug-in hybrid.

The Volkswagen Multivan T7 Conventionals will have more powerful engines. Gasoline will have a 1.5 liter TSI with 148HP or one of 2 liters with 201HP. These are attached to a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox.

This is what the interior and exterior of the VW T7 look like

Volkswagen T7 multivan 2021

The PHEV option will be known as S7 eHybrid and combines an engine 1.4 liters and 148 hp with another electric 85 kW for a total of 215 hp. This set is joined by a six-speed DSG box.

Another novelty is that it will not be offered in a 100% electric variant, as was done in the T6, as the brand will wait for the great debut of the Electric ID.Buzz, which is the resurrection of the original Combi and which will take place at the end of 2022.

This is what the interior and exterior of the VW T7 look like

Volkswagen T7 multivan 2021

FACT

The Volkswagen T7 has the IQ.Drive Travel Assist, which combines the adaptive cruise control and lane assist for semi-autonomous driving.

This is what the interior and exterior of the VW T7 look like