The group Volkswagen AG It has management-level movements in two of its main automotive brands in Mexico, key positions for growth and positioning in the local market.

Thus, it was revealed that Seat and Audi They will have a revelation in their respective general directions, changes that will be effective from the beginning of July.

Two powerful brands

In this sense, the German automaker indicated that Walter Hanek will leave the position of general director of Audi because he will retire from the company and his place will be covered by Edgar Casal, who until now served as director of Seat Mexico.

As part of this move, it was also reported that Juan Pablo Gómez Macfarland, who was Marketing Director of Volkswagen, will occupy the position of Casal at the forefront of the brand of Spanish origin and, as part of his duties, also directed Cupra Mexico.

In turn, they added that Alfonso Chiquini, in turn, will be the new Marketing Director of Volkswagen Mexico from July 1, according to a report published by El Universal.

“I know the company in depth, so I am very excited to return to what was my home for several years (1996-2004). I know all the potential that the brand has and today it is important to emphasize the value that Volkswagen has, adapting ourselves coherently and forcefully to a « new reality » that permeates the Mexican market and the world market, « said Chiquini quoted by Forbes.

A challenge to revitalize brands

The movements in Volkswagen Mexico take place in a context in which both the country and the world face difficult times at the economic and social level, one that has greatly affected the automotive sector.

In the world the consumer is not buying cars (this is logical), only in Mexico, the sale has fallen dramatically in the month of April: Subcompacts (-69.1%), Compact (-62%), Luxury (-71% ), compared to the same month last year, according to AMDA figures. In this sense, automakers are urgent to revive the sector.

But, little by little it begins to accelerate. An example of this is that Volkswagen and other automakers in the country have already begun a gradual return of activities in search of revitalizing the industry.

Although, in May of this year, both VW and Audi registered a drop of 72.5 and 70.4 percent respectively, affected by the coronavirus pandemic. This is a picture facing all brands.

But, in favor it has that the group’s brands are strong, an example of this is that Seat ranked fifth in the ranking of the Sales Satisfaction Index of volume brands 2019, while Audi ranked third in the ranking of the Sales satisfaction of the luxury brands 2019, both released by the consulting firm JD Power.

