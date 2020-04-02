The temporary stoppage of activities originally ended on April 12, and lasted until April 30 at the Puebla and Guanajuato facilities.

German automaker Volkswagen said on Wednesday it will extend the suspension of its activities in two production plants in central Mexico, to follow the measures of the government, which declared a health emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The temporary stoppage of activities originally ended on April 12, and the company added in a statement that it will maintain the full remuneration of all its employees for the duration of the suspension.

“The company (…) will seek the legal mechanisms that allow us to mitigate this enormous financial effort, trying at all times to maintain, as far as possible, the sources of employment that we generate in our facilities in Puebla and Guanajuato,” Volkswagen said. of Mexico in a statement.

On Monday, the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador decreed a health emergency in the country after exceeding the thousand infected by the new coronavirus. (Rts)