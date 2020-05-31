The Volkswagen Group has taken an important step in its ambitions to clearly underpin its leadership in the Chinese market.

Volkswagen has taken 50% of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Holdings Limited, the holding company that owns the Chinese brand JAC. It has done so thanks to a capital increase signed by the German group. Anhui province, which until now was the total owner of the holding company, will thus see its participation cut in half.

VW already has, since 2016, a joint venture with JAC for the production of electric cars. With this movement, it becomes the majority of the latter, since it will control 75% of the shares.

The operation represents an investment of $ 1 billion and seeks above all to increase the volume of the group’s electric cars. The Chinese government wants 25% of sales in its country to be from electric cars in 2025 and if we consider that China’s current market is 25 million vehicles, it is clear that the challenge is immense.

For this reason, VW has also decided to invest 1,100 million to acquire 26.5% of Guaxuan High-tech Co Ltda, a battery manufacturer based in Hefei, where JAC is also located. VW’s goal is to sell 1,500,000 ‘New Energies’ vehicles – plug-in hybrids, battery-powered electrics and Fuel Cells – in China from 2025 and thus face the offensives in that market from Tesla, GM and Toyota that have announced important ‘offensives’ in the electrified segments.

The plans presented are ambitious. Remodeling of the JAC plant and launch of the first electric model in 2023, based on the MEB platform, designed by VW to serve as the basis for various electric models from different segments.

The plan calls for five more electric models by 2025, when VW hopes to sell 1.5 million electrified vehicles in China, including battery-powered, plug-in hybrid and fuel cell electric.

It was this joint venture between VW and JAC that was to take responsibility for Seat’s entry into China, manufacturing some of its products there, perhaps the E-Born. These plans have been parked for the time being; Chinese authorities apparently did not give their approval.

VW chose the name of Sol to present in 2018 what its possible model for China anticipated. The small Sol 20 EX SUV, 4.15 meters long, with a 116 horsepower motor and 35 kWh batteries capable of offering a range of 300 kilometers. The car was based on the JAC iEV7S.

In addition, VW has two other joint ventures with Chinese groups, SAIC and FAW, where no position changes have yet been announced.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.