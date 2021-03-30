Volkswagen lied to make its ‘April’s Fools’ joke of the name change to ‘Voltswagen’

The story goes like this: on Monday, March 29, CNBC appeared and discovered a press release allegedly published by accident in which Volkswagen of america —The company’s US division — would change its name to Voltswagen.

The press release was deleted, but several media replicated the news, including Hypertextual, although in the article written by Eby, we suspected that it could be a joke by April’s Fools. In CNN they also speculated that it could be that.

This morning in America Volkswagen issued an official statement announcing that the name change is real. That they had it prepared for the end of April but that they anticipated it due to the mistake they made of publishing the press release ahead of time.

The statement was published on the company’s website (in fact, it is still online, but I would not be surprised if it is withdrawn). It even has statements officers of the CEO of the company, Scott keogh.

This communication was sent with the argument of the great, real and decisive commitment by Volkswagen for the transition to electricity. So much so that they would change their name to prove it. Dozens of media replicated it, explaining that the strange movement was real. Including us.

Everything is a lie. Both Reuters and the Wall Street Journal have published reports confirming that it is about preparations for a joke in the face of April’s Fools to be held on April 1 in the United States.

Volkswagen has lied, again

The company that lied to us for years about CO2 emissions from its diesel engines has lied again to get free publicity from thousands of media outlets.

He has used one of the most sensitive topics of today, the fight for the reduction of emissions and pollutants to the atmosphere to mount a joke because apparently the president of Volkswagen wants to be a German version of Elon musk, and it seems that they have not come up with a better way than to lie to the media to achieve it. Remember when all the CEOs in the world wanted to be Steve Jobs? Well, a bit the same.

One of the tweets from Volkswagen’s official global account that has already been deleted, but the screenshots will live forever.

So here we are. Clarifying to our audience that that name change of Volkswagen to Voltswagen, it’s a lie. That announcement was made with an official press release, with statements from the CEO in the United States.

We suppose yes Scott keogh, one of the highest executives of the Volkswagen Group has no problem giving up his name to joke and tell lies without more, we should assume that everything they say is false until proven otherwise.

At what point did Volkswagen think it was a good idea to lie and be silly for a few minutes of attention? I guess it’s the same train of thought that approved of this racist ad they posted on Instagram.

