Volkswagen launches call to design ID.3 of 2050 to commemorate International Design Day

There is no doubt that the future will be a great opportunity to transform the automotive industry, because it is likely that thanks to technology, dreams that once seemed very far away, such as cars that drive themselves, cars flying, or even as we saw it in the movies, having talking cars.

Volkswagen has gone ahead and launched a spectacular new project, which consists of designing the 2050 car. The person in charge of this project is the head of design of the Volkswagen Group, Klaus Bischoff, which will launch a competition in Instagram in the account of @volkswagen_de.

“An impressive design community has developed on social media in recent years. Our goal is to start a dialogue with this talented scene thanks to our competence ”, explained the Head of Design of the Volkswagen Group.

According to the Motorpasion portal, Volkswagen The objective of this contest is to involve all those designers who are interested in the world of cars. It should be noted that an automotive designer in addition to working strictly confidentially, his job is to create a model with up to twelve years ahead in mind.

The project consists of sharing over the next four weeks, the designs proposed by the participants on their own Instagram profile and tagging their images with the hashtag # VolkswagenDesign2050. The hashtag will automatically enter your suggestions into the competition.

Klaus Bischoff He will personally select his three favorite design works posted on Instagram and subsequently invite finalists to choose a winning design to be printed on 3D on a scale of 1: 4 for the contestant who wins.

For more information about the design contest, you can click here.

