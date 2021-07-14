Volkswagen jetta gli spy photos update

Having debuted in 2019, the current Volkswagen Jetta GLI is preparing for a slight cosmetic update as revealed by some spy images in which you can see a black unit with little camouflage and some differences with respect to the version that we know so far.

In fact, the aesthetic changes that it may have will be quite discreet. Forward the defense would change its design slightly and add a small splitter at the bottom, with a similar treatment for the rear. Being that the defense is the only one that wears camouflage (note that the reflectors are stickers) it is easy to guess that this is where the differences will be compared to the current model.

If the changes to the exterior are as discreet as they seem, it is most likely that the interior of the Volkswagen Jetta GLI does not have major changes either and even less that it seeks to replicate what is seen in the current eighth-generation Golf that has been criticized so much for having complicated things by having relegated practically everything to the central touch screen.

Finally, in the case of a half-life update, the most likely thing is that the mechanical section of the Volkswagen Jetta GLI will remain intact with the same 228 horsepower and 350 Nm of torque from its 2.0-liter turbo engine. According to the plans announced by the brand, the update of the Jetta would be during the third quarter of this year; the GLI may well arrive shortly after.

