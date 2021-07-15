Volkswagen is unleashing the ire of the auto lobby, for good reason

In 2035, cars with internal combustion engine, diesel and gasoline will stop being sold. At least those are the intentions of the European Union, which has already adopted this package of proposals to reduce CO2 emissions from cars. The automotive industry in Europe represents one of the largest lobby groups.

Volkswagen is the most important manufacturer in Europe and, by transitive relationship, one of the companies with the greatest power of pressure on the continent. But the situation has changed so much in recent years that the automobile industry has less and less force to alleviate the ambitions of the European Commission and Volkswagen, far from opposing it, welcomes the pressure exerted by the European levels. Y Volkswagen would have unleashed the ire of some manufacturers in the industry.

What is happening?

Volkswagen welcomes the European Commission proposing the most ambitious targets presented to date for the electrification of the automotive industry, banning the sale of internal combustion engines by 2035

The European Union versus the automotive industry

The European automotive industry, represented by associations such as ACEA, has warned that the objectives proposed by the European Commission can only be achieved if there is a “binding commitment of all parties involved” And this implies that the member countries invest in the development of an infrastructure for charging electric vehicles. They also urge the European institutions to “focus on innovation and not on bans”.

Not only that. ACEA points out that “the problem for the environment does not lie in the internal combustion engine, but in fossil fuels”, proposing another alternative that, to this day, the European Union does not consider, that of synthetic fuels of renewable origin. And he considers that the step forward that has been taken these days would slow down the development of this alternative and “without sufficient fuels of renewable origin, and a goal of reducing emissions of 100% in 2035, the internal combustion engine is being banned de facto “.

But the consensus in the auto industry seems to be broken.

According to statements by a representative of the automobile lobby to Politico, “Volkswagen is pissing everyone off”

# FitFor55 is the chance to overcome EU bureaucracy for the bigger need & reestablish Europe as a global role model. Correct @TimmermansEU, the goal of climate neutrality is non-negotiable. All hands on! @VWGroup is ready, I urge all member states to also support this package. – Herbert Diess (@Herbert_Diess) July 14, 2021

Volkswagen welcomes European ambition

As Politico publishes, “Volkswagen is pissing everyone off.” Some car manufacturers, and the auxiliary industry that sustains the car sector, would have shown their dissatisfaction with the decisions of the European Commission, and also with the reaction of Volkswagen, which would be in favor of the ambitious European objectives.

Herbert Diess, CEO of the Volkswagen Group, received the news from Brussels congratulating himself and with a declaration of intent: “the objective of climate neutrality is not negotiable”.

Protagonist of one of the most notorious scandals in the industry, and most important of the last decade, this could well be the image of a new Volkswagen that has more interest than ever in showing itself as a manufacturer committed to the environmental issue. In fact, in recent years we have witnessed how Volkswagen put all its efforts to put a lid on the problems of the past. But that is not all.

To amortize the investment, and consider its commitment to electric a success, Volkswagen needs to sell many, many electric cars

Volkswagen has bet everything on the electric car

Volkswagen is aware of what is at stake and has already taken positions in the new automotive industry that will be drawn throughout the next decade. Volkswagen has budgeted an investment of 73,000 million euros, between 2021 and 2025, in electrification and digitization. Half of its investments will go to this end, of which 35,000 million euros will go solely to the electric car. In the presentation of its NEW AUTO plan, which took place these days, Volkswagen assured that these investments could be even greater and that they will continue to increase in the next five years.

For the German manufacturer, the current moment is only comparable to the milestone for the brand to go from the Volkswagen Beetle to the Volkswagen Golf.

Volkswagen is investing a huge amount of resources in the development of the electric car and the success of this plan depends solely on An objective. To amortize the investment Volkswagen needs sell many, many electric cars.

Volvo believes there is enough time to transform the industry, so much so that they hope to be five years ahead of the European Union deadlines

Volkswagen is not alone

The ambitions of the European Commission are, without a doubt, good news for those manufacturers who are betting everything on the electric car. But neither Volkswagen, nor any other brand, is oblivious to the challenge we face. Daimler’s head of development, Markus Schaefer pointed out that the objectives “are not unrealistic, but will require a profound transformation of society.” And he gives the crux of the matter, once again putting the ball in the court of the Member States, recalling that “only the development of the recharging structure is a Herculean task, which requires a complete transformation of the energy sector” (Automotive News ).

Other manufacturers have also been as encouraged as Volkswagen on the European targets. Volvo believes that the industry has enough time to “scrap the technology of the past”.

Without going any further, Volvo announced just a few days ago that in 2030 it will be a completely electric manufacturer.

