The Volkswagen Group has announced an investment of 450 million euros for the manufacture of batteries in Salzgitter, in Germany. This project is part of a joint venture between the German giant and the Swedish battery manufacturer Northvolt AB.

Volkswagen will build the factory buildings and infrastructure, where essential lithium-ion battery cells for electric cars will be produced. It will be a reality and will be operational in early 2024, if everything goes according to plan.

In Europe alone, Volkswagen expects an annual demand of more than 150 gigawatt hours from 2025, with demand in Asia at a similar level. The forecast is for the Salzgitter center to have an initial output of 16 gigawatt hours.

The Salzgitter facility is located in the Volkswagen Group Center of Excellence for battery cells.

“We are optimizing the strategic position of the Volkswagen Group in the field of batteries, which will be key in the future. In addition to a very secure supply base with external producers, we are also systematically developing new capabilities,” said Stefan Sommer, member of the Volkswagen Group Components and Procurement Board and a member of the Northvolt AB Board of Directors.

“The production of battery cells in Salzgitter is an important step in the transformation of electric mobility. We combine knowledge and production capabilities with the Center of Excellence for Battery Cells, driving development, advancing new standards and transferring them directly to the process manufacturing, “added Thomas Schmall, CEO of Volkswagen Group Components.

The relationship between the Volkswagen Group and Northvolt AB dates back to September 2019, when the two established a joint venture to prepare for the large-scale production of lithium-ion batteries in Germany. Construction work is scheduled to begin before the end of 2020.

