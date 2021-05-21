Volkswagen ID.X: The ID.3 has taken a box or two of anabolics

The Volkswagen ID.3 promises to be the electric of the people. Those responsible for the Volkswagen Group are very convinced of this and to achieve that goal they are not going to stand still. From the outset, it offers a great mechanical offer that combines different powers with as many batteries. But it is useless to offer to put an electric “within reach” of all if they forget the most “burned”. Yes, those who love gasoline and reject batteries …

To convince them that this change is possible and “very” attractive, prototypes like the one we bring you today have emerged. We refer to Volkswagen ID.X that Ralf Brandstätter (Chief Executive Officer Volkswagen Passenger Cars) has published on his official LinkedIn account. And you may wonder, what version of ID.3 are we facing? Well, just remember that the sports range of the ID family by Volkswagen will have an X for last name. It will be enough?

The Volkswagen ID.X, for now is a prototype, but would offer 245kW (333 hp) of power

As Jack the Ripper used to say: “Let’s go in parts.” We all know that electric vehicles offer a better and higher technical performance which, however, does not turn into sportsmanship. This does not happen in all cases, as there are “battery-powered” sports cars that are very well tuned, but this set up cannot be transferred to street vehicles. The reason is because the power of its engines is higher, but the batteries weight so is it.

And this is where the Volkswagen ID.X key. According to Ralf Brandstätter, this concept has seen the power of its powertrain increased to around the 245 kW. But in return he has had to suffer an important slimming cure. Apparently the final tare has been reduced by no less than 200 kilos. Of course, there would be another problem to solve here. In addition to using carbon fiber, I would do without the climate control or the rear seats.

Volkswagen ID.4 GTX: Sportiness and all-wheel drive based on «plug» …

The good part of Volkswagen ID.X is in what mount two engines, one on each axis. Regarding its aesthetics, the design team has opted to offer a more aggressive and groundbreaking image. We can see how his body is dressed in a matte gray tone and is adorned with accents in Yellow fluorine. This same combination can be seen in the cabin or the generously sized alloy wheels. Amen of the upholstered seats in Alcantara.

However, if you liked what you see, we are sorry to give you bad news. The Volkswagen ID.X will not become a street model. For now, the German house has no plans for it, although its managers indicate that they will take ideas for future preparations. It will be necessary to see which rabbit is taken out of the hat, because the ID.4 does enjoy a GTX sports version. Patience…

Source – Ralf Brandstätter (Chief Executive Officer Volkswagen Passenger Cars) by LinkedIn