Volkswagen id buzz spy photos with final bodywork

The Volkswagen ID.3 and ID.4, as well as the future ID.6 (for China) and the ID.5 may be the models with which the German brand expects volume sales in the electric segment, while the ID.Buzz is undoubtedly the model that has the most expectations being practically the rebirth of the emblematic Combi. And now, finally, we can see it with its final bodywork.

So far the images we had seen of the Volkswagen ID Buzz were test mules under a modified body of the Transporter T6, but Thanks to spy photographers, this van was finally captured with its final bodywork.. Of course, with a good dose of camouflage that surely digital artists will not take long to remove to give us an approach to what their final design will be.

Volkswagen ID.Buzz, spy photo Motor1

Said camouflage leaves practically no part uncovered and even seems to want to “cheat” on the final design: go ahead with the defense it has stickers with fake scouts and higher up the same would happen with what would be the fake grill and the final design of the headlights. At first glance we might think that it is a cargo version but the rear windows could well be covered, like the rest of the bodywork, and it could actually be a passenger version.

Likewise, the rear of this Volkswagen ID.Buzz hides (and deceives) with decals the final design of the brake lights, but if we look closely these seem to extend well to the sides of the body, as seen in the concept. As in this one, the final design of the brake lights would be very slim, with an appliqué connecting the two and the large emblem a little lower and in the center.

On the interior so far only one image has been known that shows that the layout and design of the Volkswagen ID.Buzz would be very similar to what we already saw in the ID.3, with the digital instrument cluster and shift selector right on the steering column.

As Volkswagen has already made official, the ID.Buzz will be presented next year for the European market, both with short and long bodywork, as well as for cargo and passengers, and the following year it would begin to be launched in other markets, including the United States.

