Volkswagen ID.6 X and ID.6 Crozz: in depth

Volkswagen’s range of electric cars welcomes a new model, really two, although sharing philosophy and the bulk of components. Called ID.6 X and ID.6 Crozz, two cars that offer a more familiar and capable vision than the recently launched ID.4 in Europe. With a marked crossover appearance, greater interior space and up to 306 CV, these new ID.6 are quite interesting, although we have to give you bad news, and that is that you will not be able to buy any of them since its commercialization will be exclusively for China.

In Europe we will have an ID.6, but it will not be an SUV with up to 7 seats

We have known for a long time that Volkswagen has planned to launch a Volkswagen ID.6 in Europe, however that car is confirmed as a saloon – even with a family version -. And it is precisely for this reason that the new ID.6 X and ID.6 Crozz cannot be purchased outside the Chinese marketAlthough they present a recipe that could be a perfect fit for our market, Volkswagen’s goal is to focus on the Chinese market. producing the ID.6 X together with the Chinese manufacturer SAIC, while the ID.6 Crozz will be built together with FAW. As we say, Volkswagen’s plans are these, although we cannot rule out that Volkswagen will rethink its strategy in the future.

Developed on the same MEB modular platform as the rest of the ID models. from Volkswagen, in addition to other electric of the group such as the Skoda Enyaq iV or the new Audi Q4 e-tron, the ID.6 X and ID.6 Crozz have three possible electric motor configurations: RWD with 177hp, RWD with 201hp and AWD with 306hp. The available batteries have a capacity of 58 or 77 kWh, being able to reach the 587 kilometers of autonomy under the Chinese homologation cycle.

Known the technical section, perhaps the most interesting point of these ID.6 with a marked crossover and family aspect, is to discover how Volkswagen has managed to accommodate up to 7 seats in their cabins. To get it, Volkswagen has taken the battle of the MEB platform up to 2,965 mm, which makes the length of these models have gone up to 4,876 mm. To put this data in perspective we must point out that an ID.4 has 4,584 mm.

Its commercialization will allow to choose two different configurations of seats, being able to configure these ID.6 with 6 seats divided into 3 rows of 2 seats, or reach the 7 seats using a 3-seater bench for the second row. In the case of the trunk, we do not yet have the homologation figures, but given the extra size acquired, it will be easy to exceed the 543 liters offered by the ID.4.