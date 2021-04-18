Volkswagen ID.6, a 7-seater SUV and 100% electric mechanics

The new member of the ID family. Volkswagen’s electric car has been unveiled. The Volkswagen ID.6 makes its debut in distant and exotic China with the aim of offering an electric mobility option to families. Inside this new SUV can travel up to 7 adult passengers. It will be produced and sold in the Chinese territory.

The wait is over. After a significant number of spy photos and leaks, the third member of the ID family. electric cars Volkswagen it is already a reality. The new Volkswagen ID.6 has debuted in society, a zero-emission SUV with an important “Chinese flavor” that is positioned as a very interesting electric mobility option for families.

The new ID.6 has been unveiled in China. A debut that takes place within the framework of the Shanghai Auto Show 2021. And it is not by chance that its debut takes place in this distant and exotic Asian country. Volkswagen’s new electric SUV will be produced and sold in China. Let’s go into detail and break down all the keys.

The new Volkswagen ID.6 has been presented in China. A new 100% electric SUV

The design of the new Volkswagen ID.6



Volkswagen is determined to boost its electric offensive in China, the world’s first auto market for electric cars. The new ID.6 will be available in two versions called Crozz and X. In general terms, it is a model that, on an aesthetic level, looks familiar. And partly that is logical, since it adopts the design language that Volkswagen applies to its ID models.

At the front we find some headlights with LED technology that connect directly with a thin (and closed) grille. The bumper has distinctive shapes that help to transmit some force. If we move on to the side silhouette, we have a line that resembles, to some extent, that of the Volkswagen ID.4 that is for sale in Europe.

Finishing our tour of the exterior at the rear, the most distinctive feature that stands out are the taillights. Slim and horizontal. In addition, they are attached, which helps to enhance the feeling of width. By the way, the new ID.6 will be able to fit different designs of 19, 20 and 21 inch wheels respectively.

The new Volkswagen ID.6 is a more familiar alternative to the ID.4 sold in Europe

The measurements of the new Volkswagen ID.6

MeasurementsVolkswagen ID.6Length4,876 mmWidth1,848 mmHeight1,680 mm Wheelbase2,965 mm

The interior with up to 7 seats of the new Volkswagen ID.6

If we put the outside aside and venture into the inside the new ID.6 we will find another of the keys to this electric. And it is that in its cabin up to 7 adult passengers can travel. What’s more, Volkswagen will market this new model in 6 and 7 seater versions. In this regard, it has been chosen to offer a certain margin of maneuver when carrying out the configuration. By making use of the MEB platform It is possible to offer a large interior space without the external dimensions being excessive.

In general terms, the interior design follows the line set by the rest of the members of the ID range. from Volkswagen. Look elegant and minimalist. The number of physical controls is quite small. The 12 inch touch screen it becomes the “nerve center” and a key component in managing the infotainment system. We also have a digital instrument cluster.

Inside the new Volkswagen ID.6 can travel up to 7 passengers

The technological equipment is solvent, and the brand itself underlines the IQ.Drive package composed of various driving assistance systems that allow you to enjoy a comfortable and safe driving experience.

The engine and autonomy of the new Volkswagen ID.6

Putting in the background the aesthetic section and the interior configuration options, it is important to put the spotlight on the mechanical field since it is an electric car. In the ID.6 range we can find two sizes of battery. 58 and 77 kWh. To this must be added three power levels: 132 kW (180 hp), 150 kW (204 hp) and 225 kW (306 hp).

The maximum torque will vary between 220 Nm and 310 Nm depending on the power of the electric motor. The maximum speed is located at 160 km / h and the most powerful option can do the 0 to 100 km / h in 6.6 seconds. The autonomy, logically, will vary depending on the battery. Based on China’s NEDC homologation cycle, it is 436 kilometers and 588 km respectively.

The Volkswagen ID.6 will be available in 6 and 7-seater versions

Launch of the new Volkswagen ID.6, will it reach Europe?

As we have pointed out at the beginning of the article, the new ID.6 is a Chinese focus vehicle. The series production of this new electric will be carried out in two Chinese factories located in Anting and Foshang. It will only be available in China and will be marketed in two variants. One with the SAIC seal and the other with the FAW seal, both local allies of the Volkswagen Group.

The opening of the order book and landing of the new ID.6 in China will take place this year. Once the launch date approaches, the brand will reveal the rest of the details, such as equipment and prices.