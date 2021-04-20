Finally, one of the most outstanding awards in the world automotive industry, the World Car of the Year 2021 and this time the highest distinction was for the Volkswagen’s new electric pickup ID.4.

The Volkswagen ID.4 He beat two other competitors in the final, the also electric car, the Honda e and the conventional Toyota yaris, which were finalists among others 24 vehicles who were nominated to receive this award.

But besides the Volkswagen ID.4 electric who took this highest distinction in the World Car of the Year 2021, the winners of other four categories.

Best Urban Car: Honda e

Other category that also has a winner was that of world urban car at the awards World Car of the Year 2021. There they faced the Honda e (electric), the Honda Fit and the Toyota Yaris and the award in this category went to the Honda electric.

The winner was also Mercedes-Benz S-Class in the category of luxury car world and this sedan took on the electric Polestar 2 and Land Rover’s 4×4, the new Defender.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2021, the best luxury car

The world award for best performing car of the year, fourth category, was for the Porsche 911 Turbo 992. The German sports car beat the Audi RS Q8 pickup and the Toyota Yaris GR.

And finally, the winner of the best design in the automotive world for the year 2021 it was for the Land Rover Defender They beat two electric vehicles, the retro-stance Honda e and the more conventional Mazda MX-30 pickup.

Land Rover Defender, the best design

DATA

The award World Car of the Year is awarded by a panel of 93 journalists representing 28 countries and this year was the delivery 17 of these awards.

It is the second time that the highest distinction goes to a vehicle electric, after the Jaguar I-Pace in 2019.

Volkswagen ID.4, won the World Car of the Year 2021 award