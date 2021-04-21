Volkswagen ID.4 wins World Car of the Year 2021 award

The year 2020 It has been one of the hardest of all we can remember. The crisis caused by Coronavirus It almost collapsed society and the world economy. The automotive sector It has been one of the most affected, as the strict house confinements have prevented us from leading a normal life. However, if there is something that defines the human species, it is its ability to overcome misfortunes and this occasion was not going to be special.

With these precedents in mind, we were looking forward to the release of the list of winners at the World Car Awards 2021. A few weeks ago we presented you with the list of finalists who would compete for the different categories that make up these awards. Of all, the Wolrd Car of the Year It is the most coveted as it provides a “plus” of exclusivity with respect to the rest of the categories. Well, there is already a winner and he is German …

And the rest of the winners of the World Car Awards 2021 are the following …

The winner of the Wolrd Car of the Year 2021 award has been the Volkswagen ID.4. The all-rounder of the Bavarian firm has captivated the more than 90 members of the jury and follows in the wake of other models of the brand. Among the reasons that have made it the winner of this distinction is respect for the environment due to the absence of emissions or the technical advances of its electrical system. In addition, active driving aids or the ID Light assistant.

According statements by Ralf Brandstätter, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Volkswagen brand …

“We are particularly pleased that our ID.4 has been named World Car of the Year 2021. Not only because it is one of the most important automotive awards in the world, but because the jury also recognized a great idea and a great team. The first Volkswagen ID model for key markets in Europe, China and the US takes our electric offensive around the world. A compelling car, a great idea, and the world car of the year award? That suits us well together! “

The rest of categories that make up the World Car Awards also have winners. In the attached list you can check the name of the lucky ones. As a curiosity, to mention that only the ID.4 and the Honda e are powered by batteries. The Mercedes-Benz S-Class stands, once again, with the World Luxury Car award and the Land Rover Defender regains global prominence with the best design of the year. Congratulations…

World Car of the Year: Volkswagen ID.4

World Luxury Car: Mercedes-Benz S-Class

World Performance Car: Porsche 911

World Urban Car: Honda e

World Car Design of the Year: Land Rover Defender

Source – World Car Awards