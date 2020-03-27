It will have a maximum of 500 kilometers of autonomy

Your presentation must take place before the end of the year

The Volkswagen ID.4 2020 will be the second member of the new electric family of the German manufacturer. His presentation was originally scheduled for the New York Salon, which was held in April, although it was finally postponed with no definite date. At the moment the prototype version is known, presumably very close to the final. It will have up to 500 kilometers of autonomy.

The Volkswagen ID.4 is the production version of the ID Crozz, which was unveiled at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show as a concept car with the aspiration to be an ‘affordable and stylish’ car. It will be the second member of the new electric family of the German brand after the Volkswagen ID.3, with which it will share an assembly factory, in addition to the MEB platform.

His presentation was scheduled for April 2020 on the occasion of the celebration of the New York lounge. However, this has been delayed without a date, although it is expected to always take place before the end of the year. Its marketing will take until 2021 at the earliest. Currently the model completes intense days of testing in the harshest conditions on the planet.

VOLKSWAGEN ID.4 2020: OUTDOOR

The Volkswagen ID.4 2020 derived from the mentioned ID Crozz, which measured 4.63 meters long, 1.89 meters wide and 1.61 meters high. Their battle was 2.77 meters. Presumably, the series model is close to these levels.

Different information indicates that it will be available with two bodies, a conventional SUV and another SUV coupe. The second of them, in any case, will come later and may take the name ID.5.

The aesthetic line of Volkswagen ID.4 It will be very similar to the one in ID.3. Volkswagen will seek in any case that the public identify this new electric family as a whole, hence the similarity of the aesthetic features between the different models.

VOLKSWAGEN ID.4 2020: INTERIOR

There are still no official photographs of the interior of the Volkswagen ID.4 2020. However, the ID Crozz from which part -the images that follow these lines belong- was characterized by an interior that took full advantage of the distribution of space allowed by the electric motorization, while the mechanical needs of the car are not the same as in one of combustion.

The cabin, with capacity for four occupants, stood out for a minimalist dashboard with the right and necessary elements for driving: a central touch console to concentrate the infotainment system and an also digital instrument control, located just behind the wheel. It was elongated and hexagonal in shape, with clearance in its upper half so that the driver could consult instrument control clearly and without any distraction.

Between the seat of the driver and the co-pilot included a third screen, also touch, whose functionality was not specified. It also included a large sunroof that linked the front window with the rear window, which guaranteed total luminosity of the interior and turned the model into a large volume of glass.

VOLKSWAGEN ID.4 2020: MECHANICAL

The Volkswagen ID.4 will allow you to choose between two configurations. One of them will have a single electric motor arranged on the rear axle, while the second will add a second motor on the front that will give the SUV all-wheel drive. The first of the versions to be put up for sale will be the propulsion version. The second will come later.

The autonomy of Volkswagen ID.4 will be a maximum of 500 kilometers according to WLTP. Presumably, therefore, that at least in one of its versions it equips the 77-kilowatt-hour battery that is already known from the ID.3, a model in which it claims to travel 550 kilometers between charges. In the case of the ID. The Crozz Concept battery was somewhat larger, at 83 kilowatt hours. This was prepared for The battery will be using chargers of 150 kilowatts of direct current, capable of supplying it up to 80% in 30 minutes.

VOLKSWAGEN ID.4 2020: PRICE

The price of Volkswagen ID.4 2020 It has not yet transpired, although in the presentation of the concept car I.D. Crozz The firm stressed that its goal was to achieve an “affordable” product.

The first Volkswagen ID.4 units will be manufactured in Europe and China. Later, in 2022, a third plant located in Tennessee, United States, will see the electric SUV born.

