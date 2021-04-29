Volkswagen ID.4 GTX | Prices | Motor | equipment

The biggest buts to electric mobility often come from the most fanatical of the automotive sector. Where are the sensations going to be! They argue. For this, new proposals arrive, such as the Volkswagen GTX, a family that starts the Volkswagen ID.4. But will the new Volkswagen ID.4 GTX be able to be a worthy successor to the GTI saga?

It arrives in the summer of 2021. At the moment there are only prices for Germany (it is manufactured there, at the Zwickau plant), where part of 49,950 euros. What’s so special about an electric SUV for this price?

The Volkswagen ID.4 GTX has elements that differentiate it from the rest of the range. At the front we find the bumper in body color, with bright netro vents and three LEDs on the sides, under the main Matrix LEDs. There is no shortage of side badges on a body that can be ordered in four colors, one smooth and three metallic (the Kings Red is exclusive to this version). Its dimensions do not vary, 4,582 mm in length.

20-inch wheels are offered as standard, but there are 21-inch wheels as an option. At the rear, there is a red light molding that links the pilots and features dynamic indicators.

The interior does not change the layout, but there is a dark atmosphere, something we see in the upper part of the instrumentation or the moldings of the doors. The upholstery has red stitching and we also see the GTX logo on the leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, door sills and front seats in sporty cut and with AGR healthy back certification. The pedals are made of stainless steel with the Play & Pause design from the ID range. It retains the trunk of 543 liters, which reaches 1,575 with the backs of the rear seats folded down.

Volkswagen ID4 GTX. Motor

The strong point of any performance version is its mechanics. In the ID-4 GTX we find two electric motors. Each one moves a wheel axle, hence it is an all-wheel drive car.

Announces a total power of 200 kW (299 hp), with which it is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km / h in 6.2 seconds and completing the 0-60 km / h in 3.2 seconds. Its top speed has been limited to 180 km / h.

In normal driving conductions we are facing a propulsion car and all-wheel drive comes into play when traction is lacking or a sportier driving is sought. Five driving modes are offered that change the character of the car (Eco, Comfort, Sport, Individual and Traction). It can equip a sports suspension that lowers the body height by 15 mm by 15 mm or with adaptive suspension (DCC).

It is powered by the energy stored in a lithium-ion battery with a net capacity of 77 kWh, with which it approves 480 km of autonomy according to the WLTP cycle. It is recharged with alternating current up to 11 kW of power. In a fast charging point of 125 kW direct current, the brand assures that in 30 minutes they can be recharged 300 km.

Volkswagen ID4 GTX. equipment

The new ID.4 GTX features a 5.3-inch digital instrument cluster, in addition to the Discover Pro infotainment system’s up to 12-inch touchscreen (compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and various online services). You can have a Head-Up Display with augmented reality. There is no lack of system

There is no shortage of various driving aids common in cars in this price range. Among them, the adaptive cruise control, involuntary lane departure assistant, helps emergency braking, traffic sign recognition or a peripheral vision system that helps parking.

Source: Volkswagen

Photo gallery:

Photos