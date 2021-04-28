Volkswagen id. 4 gtx, a 295hp all-wheel drive electric suv

A new electric truck joins the worldwide lineup of Volkswagen. Is named ID.4 GTX and it will be the sports edition of this SUV thanks to an increase in power of almost 100 horses and to all-wheel drive. The brand also announced that the acronym GTX will move to others electric sports cars.

Below your main keys.

1. Same electric truck but improved

The Volkswagen ID.4 GTX that the brand just revealed is the same Pickup ID.4 which recently premiered worldwide but to receive the acronym GTX, which identified some of its sportiest models in the past, received a new mechanical configuration to improve its performance, which has been the main complaint of the conventional truck, and also its autonomy.

2. Zero emission sports mechanics



To the electric motor installed on the rear axle of the conventional ID.4, another one located on the front axle was added and between them they give 295 horsepower to the Volkswagen ID.4 GTX they represent 94HP more than the first. This arrangement gives you at the same time all-wheel drive to the truck.

Although the brand did not reveal more details, it did announce that the acceleration time improved notably, since in the GTX can accelerate from 0 to 100 kph in 6.2 seconds, which is 2.3 seconds less than in the conventional ID.4. Finally, the brand went up your maximum speed to be 190kph.

3. Greater autonomy for the GTX and better load

This new electric and sport pickup arrives with the largest battery pack which is 77kWh which gives it a range of autonomy of up to 500 kilometers per charge in the WLTP cycle.

The Volkswagen ID.4 GTX it also has a better charging time that will allow you to add almost 300 kilometers in just 30 minutes. There are no more mechanical changes, neither in suspension, nor in brakes.

4. Minimal aesthetic changes

To differentiate itself from the Volkswagen ID.4 conventional, the GTX has headlights IQ.Light LED Matrix, a glossy black spoiler, more distinctive air intakes and also features 20 inch wheels as standard, but you can opt for about 21.

Inside, it arrives with ambient lighting in 30 colors, sports seats with red stitching and a heated steering wheel.

5. Optional packages and prices

To improve your dynamic behavior, Volkswagen configured a special package that reduces its height above the ground by 1.5 centimeters, gives it a progressive hard steering and even variable position dampers.

The prices of the Volkswagen ID.4 GTX They have not been officially confirmed but will be above the $ 60,000 border.

DATA

The Volkswagen ID.4 GTX remains as the most powerful and sporty electric vehicle of the brand but there will be a variant R for this type of cars that is anticipated as the real ones emission-free sports cars.

