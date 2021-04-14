Volkswagen ID.4 2021, thorough video test

Did you know that Volkswagen’s best-selling car is not the Golf? It’s the Volkswagen Tiguan, and by this rule of thumb, Volkswagen’s most important electric car won’t be the Volkswagen ID.3, it’s the new Volkswagen ID.4. Today, we are going to analyze it thoroughly, we are going to try it, and in addition to finding out if this SUV is a worthy rival for electric crossovers From the likes of the Tesla Model Y or the Ford Mustang Mach-E, we are going to find out if it can become the first car in the house. We will tell you in writing and in a video proof that you will find after the jump. Join us!

Friendly design and some visual packaging

The design of the Volkswagen ID.4 is much more robust and striking than that of the ID.3, still maintaining a remarkable family resemblance. Its crossover bodywork has a front with more personality and a slim sideline, with a high waist. Its LED lights can be of the matrix type, and in the rear it equips some beautiful LEDs with a three-dimensional effect. Fortunately, despite having some muscle in his forms and not a little personality, You don’t have to resort to aggressive and angry visual impact like other SUV segment rivals – something refreshing today.

The Volkswagen ID.4 measures 4.58 meters in length, straddling the dimensions of a Volkswagen Tiguan and a Tiguan Allspace. It is almost as long, to give you an idea, like a Toyota RAV4.

A spacious and airy interior, but of fair quality

The interior of the Volkswagen ID.4 has a clear family look inside the ID.3, sharing a great sense of space. The design of its dashboard and the flat bottom of the MEB platform make it a diaphanous and pleasant interior, as well as futuristic. With everything, Volkswagen has spared resources in the qualities of this cabin, possibly with the aim of lowering the final price of the product. The only soft surfaces throughout the interior are the upper part of the dashboard and the upper part of the front doors.

The leather of the seats is synthetic. There is no leather of animal origin in the ID. 4.

Everything else is hard plastic with a good fit, but modest packaging and average quality. What’s more, piano black is abused: not only around the central screen, but also the gear lever itself, the central storage compartment or the steering wheel controls – in this version – are made of this material so little suffered. The technology is identical to that found in an ID.3, with a small screen as digital instrumentation and a up to 12-inch screen in the center console. This infotainment system features lights and shadows, in my opinion.

On the one hand, it has neat design, high-quality graphics and excellent visibility. Although it has an enormous wealth of information, its learning curve is considerable, its fluency can be improved and integrates the climate control functions on the screen. Functions that are not easy to access quickly, with touch controls that are not backlit and that force us to take our eyes off the road. The infotainment system is always connected to the internet and updates wirelessly.

It is safer and faster to use the voice assistant for certain actions behind the wheel.

The rear seats of the Volkswagen ID.4 have a correct width, and although they do not stand out in headroom – when sitting on the battery we are higher than in other cars – they have a lot of room for the knees, and a very comfortable bottom flat. The pampering for the occupants is correct, with the possibility of installing a three-zone climate control and USB-C charging ports. The trunk of the Volkswagen ID.4 has 543 liters, a figure in the segment average. However, it lacks the front trunk that the Tesla Model Y or Ford Mustang Mach-E boast.

At the wheel of the Volkswagen ID.4 1st Max

The Volkswagen ID.4 we are testing mounts the 77 kWh capacity battery, and the most powerful engine, a unit in rear position of 204 hp and 310 Nm of torque. On paper, it can do 0 to 100 km / h in 8.5 seconds and has its tip limited to 160 km / h. The Volkswagen ID.4 does not have a dynamic driving feel: the steering is heavily geared and heavily filtered, as well as having a suspension openly oriented to ride comfort. It is a car in which we will enjoy a quiet and smooth driving.

The turning radius is only 10.2 meters, very good for a car of its size.

Although its isolation is not the best in the segment, its driving is especially relaxing in urban environments. The 204 hp engine has a good thrust up to about 80 km / h, without having the forcefulness that we have in an ID.3, considerably lighter. All in all, it has enough reprise for overtaking and recoveries to be satisfactory in regular use. The brake feel is quite well achieved: most of the braking will be done based on regeneration, with a deceleration that reaches 0.25 G. If we want a more dynamic car … we will have to wait for the ID.4 GTX.

The Volkswagen ID.4 GTX will be the sports version of the ID.4. It will have a power of at least 300 hp and will have two electric motors, one per axle. In addition to a firmer and more dynamic set-up, it will have a differentiated, more sporty aesthetic. If we want an all-wheel drive ID.4 we will have to wait for the GTX version – a name that Volkswagen has not used since the eighties, when it was used in the more sporty Scirocco. Although it will be officially presented at the end of April, the first units will hit the market in June.

Rivals like the Ford Mustang Mach-E or Tesla Model Y have a sportier feel and more power.

To the experience of driving an ID.4 we have to add a technological and futuristic plan, articulated around advanced driving aids – such as predictive cruise control with variable energy regeneration – or systems like ID.Light. The ID.Light system consists of a strip of LEDs located on the edge of the dashboard. The system communicates with us using different colors and animations. For example, if the browser indicates a right turn, an animation of the light will guide us just before the turn.

If we are called by phone, the light will flash green, and if we are too close to another vehicle, it will flash red quickly. We also have a advanced augmented reality head-up display, quite similar to what we can enjoy in a Mercedes S-Class. This augmented reality system facilitates driving naturally and intuitively, preventing us from looking away from the road.

The ID.Light system goes hand in hand with matrix LED headlights.

It projects navigation information dynamically, using arrows that increase in size as we approach the detour, or a point that indicates that we have reached our destination. It also indicates the presence of other vehicles if we are driving with adaptive cruise control, and it can underline them in red if we are too close. Finally, a brief reflection on your consumption. In our test we signed an average consumption of 21.0 kWh / 100 km, a correct figure considering that we did not set foot in the city and the possibilities of regeneration of the car were relatively limited.

This consumption, more than correct – and that I want to corroborate in a thorough test – is largely supported by a drag coefficient of 0.28, very good for a crossover of its size.

Refilling the Volkswagen ID.4

The maximum power to which the ID.4 can be recharged depends on the version that we have purchased. The access versions must comply with 50 kW of load power in direct current, while 1st Max tested reach 125 kW. The bulk of the range is capable of recharging to at least 100 kW in fast charging, in addition to at least 7.2 kW in domestic sockets, charging the bulk of the range to 11 kW of power in a single-phase network. Volkswagen will sell us a domestic charger for 479 euros – installation not included – and through the We Charge application we will be able to access a European network of 150,000 charging stations, with a single billing point.

Volkswagen will sell us, from the configurator, both the charging point and its installation.

Prices and conclusions

The Volkswagen ID.4 is already on sale in Spain. Prices for the Volkswagen ID.4 start at 35,875 euros for the Pure access version, with 52 kWh of battery and 344 km of WLTP autonomy, although with aid from the MOVES III Plan, its price can go down to 25,465 euros. I think that the large battery versions are much more recommended, but their extra cost, for the same equipment, is around 8,000 euros. The Volkswagen ID.4 is considerably cheaper than rivals like the Tesla Model Y (from 64,000 euros) and the Ford Mustang Mach-E (from 48,475 euros).

The range of the Volkswagen ID.4 is very extensive and apparently complex, but in truth, it boils down to the existence of two battery sizes: the Pure versions have 52 kWh capacity batteries, while the Pro have 77 kWh batteries. Within the Pure, we have two power levels: 149 hp or 170 hp for the Pure Performance. In the Pro, we have powers of 175 hp or 204 hp in the Pro Performance. Within each large family, Pure, Pure Performance or Pro, there are different trim levels and interior trim.

The ID.4 GTX will arrive in the summer. The ID.4 Pro with a 175 hp engine will take a little longer.

As conclusions, keep in mind that the Volkswagen ID.4 is not the most dynamic electric SUV or the one with the best interior quality, but it is a good family car, it has efficient mechanics and is down to earth, and a great autonomy in relation to its price. In the absence of a more extensive and detailed test, this contact leaves us with a good taste in the mouth.