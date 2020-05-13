The manufacturer assures that it will focus in the near future on battery electrics

Using this technology for long-term family vehicles is not ruled out

Matthias Rabe, Volkswagen’s chief technical officer, has assured that the German brand will bet on battery electrics for its conventional models in the future, while considering the hydrogen fuel cell as a suitable technology for commercial vehicles.

The future of the automotive industry is clearly heading towards electric motors. What is not so clear is if in the long term they will be fed through batteries or through a hydrogen fuel cell. Many experts say that the second of the technologies will eventually prevail, something that is not shared at Volkswagen. At least in the short term.

Matthias Rabe, the technical head of the German manufacturer, has assured that they are not interested in developing and subsequently launching a car for the private customer powered by hydrogen. “As a group we are looking in that direction, but in the near future it is not an option for Volkswagen,” said Rabe on the matter in statements collected by Autocar.

Nowadays Volkswagen is fully focused on expanding its new family of ID vehicles, which debuted with the ID.3 and will be followed by others. However, it is important not to forget that Audi, belonging to Volkswagen Group, it has in mind to launch a hydrogen car sooner rather than later – there is talk of 2021-. With the technology at hand perhaps Volkswagen can change its mind. After all, Rabe has not caught his fingers when talking about the issue by ensuring that the brand he works for did not raise the issue “in the near future.”

Furthermore, Rabe has recognized that for certain utilities the hydrogen fuel cell it is an interesting technology. Specifically for commercial vehicles, buses and trucks. In short, units that complete a large number of hours a day on the road and are more grateful than a family car for recovering their autonomy in just a few minutes.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.