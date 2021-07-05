Volkswagen has the first OTA update ready for ID.3 and ID.4

A few years ago it was not common to think that a vehicle would have the ability to update its software without the need to go to the manufacturer’s workshop. However, thanks to technological advances in the world of mobility, especially in the electrified sector, it is now possible to remotely upgrade a car as if it were, for example, a smartphone. The OTA updates (Over the Air) continue to be standardized among various manufacturers and is now Volkswagen the one that aims to become a benchmark.

Last March, the German firm promised that the first OTA update for its electric cars would be available before the end of the summer. Some months later, Volkswagen has told us how will deploy the first update during this month for all ID.3 and ID.4 owners. On paper it seems to be simple; however, offering an OTA update involves making sure, first, that everything works correctly with no room for error. Additionally, the cloud infrastructure must be ready to deliver the package of what’s new.

Fortunately, Volkswagen’s first OTA update began its testing phase from March in a fleet of thousands of electric vehicles belonging to the company. The automaker stepped on the gas in this regard because one of the promises of the ID family is precisely to offer software updates on a regular basis (every quarter). According to the Wolfsburg giant, its upgrade strategy includes, among other things, increase customer satisfaction with news and improvements that will be available throughout the vehicle’s life cycle.

The company points out that, in terms of software, its vehicles will be up to par with the models that will arrive in the future. Volkswagen OTA updates will be able to make changes to up to 35 different modules in the cars of the MEB platform. That is, ID.3 and ID.4. The updates focus on three categories: infotainment, on-demand features (security), and firmware. The latter includes, of course, what corresponds to the operating system.

The Volkswagen OTA update arrives in july

As mentioned previously, Volkswagen’s first OTA update will be available this month. Owners of ID.3 and ID.4 electric cars will be informed of the availability of the update with an alert on the farewell panel. From the same window it will be possible to start the update or consult the list of new features. Installation will begin once the driver leaves and locks the vehicle. Of course, an internet connection is required.

Eye, If the vehicle was manufactured before March 2021, it is necessary for the owner to go to the workshop to install update 2.1. This version allows you to receive the first OTA update and those that will arrive in the future.

