Volkswagen has ambitious plans for electric cars

07/14/2021 at 11:58 AM CEST

Volkswagen has had no qualms about wanting to veer its policy toward electric cars. You are now setting more tangible goals for that transition.. Volkswagen has come up with a strategy called “New Car” in which electric vehicles should represent half of all company vehicle sales by 2030. “Almost” all sales in major markets will be electric vehicles by 2040, the automaker said.

The approach would not only include an expanded range of electric vehicles, but a “leading” automotive software platform. The first models like the ID.4 have had problems with a rather inefficient software that struggles to compete with rivals such as the interface of Tesla or Android Automotive. The Volkswagen development company, Cariad aims to fix it with updates that will include a unified infotainment system in 2023 and a “brand new” platform in 2025.

New Auto will also introduce a more “controlled” battery supply chain similar to Tesla, with a harmonized battery format and relying on six European gigafactories by 2030. The first two will be in Sweden and Germany.