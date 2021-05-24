Volkswagen had already ‘electrified’ its combi in 1979

While the new Volkswagen ID.Buzz, which is the electrical rebirth of the legendary ‘Combi’ with style ‘retromod‘, the German brand brought to the Amelia Island Elegance Contest a Type 2 of this van that already had an electric motor in 1979.

The electric vehicle is called Elecktroptransporter and it was mounted on a ‘Bus’ of the time that still retained the style that made it unique and made it one of the icons of the decades of 1960 and 1970.

East Volkswagen Type 2 It was one of the many electrical prototypes that the brand made at that time to take the ‘pulse’ of the electric mobility and therefore its mechanical rarity may seem to us bizarre currently.

Volkswagen Combi Elecktrotransporter 1979

The brand had what it had at its disposal to power the electric motor, so it made use of 24 conventional lead acid batteries that thanks to the van’s interior being vacated they could serve the purpose.

This left the ‘battery pack’ weighing more than 600 kilos, which was approximately the 40 percent by weight total empty of the Bus when it left the factory.

Volkswagen Combi Elecktrotransporter 1979

But it was not the only mechanical extravagance, for the electric motor that powered the Combi 2 was bolted directly to the 4 speed transmission, which in addition and to work in this mode, was blocked in the second gear.

The solution that did raise Volkswagen as a futuristic vision was the installation of the batteries on the floor of the vehicle so as not to affect its stability so they were stored under a raised floor.

Volkswagen Combi Elecktrotransporter 1979

With this configuration, the Volkswagen Elecktrotransporter was left with 23 horsepower that allowed it to reach a maximum speed of 77 kilometers per hour. In comparison, the original T2 had almost 50 horsepower.

Most surprisingly, from a technical point of view, is that the engineers of Volkswagen they thought of offering the Elektrotransporter with an early version of the regenerative braking.

Volkswagen Combi Elecktrotransporter 1979

This Volkswagen electric ‘Combi’ made few units, and the one who went to Amelia Island Contest of Elegance was used by the authorities of the Tennessee Valley, in the United States, to be tested by the

Volkswagen I bought this again from you historic electric Combi T2 to become a member of your museum. The van was in the parade with a Volkswagen ID.4, the most recent electric vehicle of the German brand.

Volkswagen Combi Elecktrotransporter 1979