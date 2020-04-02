These pieces are going to be used in Spain

The Group’s Brands Aware of Fighting the Pandemic

The Volkswagen Group has started to manufacture a visor holder by means of 3D printing that will be used in our country. This is one of the initiatives that the German consortium has taken in the fight against the coronavirus.

Different car manufacturers are involved in one way or another in the fight against coronavirus. He too Volkswagen Group, which has started to manufacture the visor holders that it has designed Airbus using the 3D printing technique. All these units will be used in Spain.

In the visor holders produced by Volkswagen A conventional plastic screen will be inserted, in such a way that the user’s face will be covered with a transparent protection. Special equipment made by people who in turn already used special equipment. This was stated by Gerd Walker, production manager of the Volkswagen Group. “Our team is working at full capacity to produce these much-needed components as fast as possible.”

The production of the visor holders is carried out in the large centers of 3d print from Wolfsburg and Ingolstadt, as well as other plants from Audi, Bentley, Bugatti, MAN Truck & Bus, Porsche, Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Volkswagen Group Components and Volkswagen Motorsport. More than 50 3D printers are used plus a few additional ones that have been added for this project.

This initiative joins others taken by the different divisions of the group. For example, Volkswagen Navarra It already started producing facial screens last week and has delivered more than 1,000 units to the Government of Navarra. 130 units are manufactured daily in these facilities.

On the other hand, Skoda, in collaboration with the Technical University of Prague, has developed a 3D printing process to produce reusable FFP3 respirators. The Czech Ministry of Health already distributes them to doctors, hospitals and nursing staff. Seat also has something to say against the coronavirus, as it manufactures respirators which only lack the Health approval to start using.

