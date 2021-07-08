Volkswagen golf r wagon 2022 global launch

Last November, the eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf R was presented as the most powerful version in the history of this hatchback and now it’s time for me to do the same in its most familiar version, keeping almost intact all its performance to position itself as what some would consider the ideal vehicle.

With its body of loves and hates and that in a world ruled by SUVs it seems like a breath of fresh air, The Volkswagen Golf R Wagon 2022 maintains the same mechanics of the hatchback: 315-horsepower 2.0-liter turbo engine, seven-speed DSG transmission, all-wheel drive and the option of the Performance Package that adds 19-inch wheels and the eye-catching Nürburgring and Drift modes.

Due to the extra 79 kg that this body adds, the performance figures are slightly affected but are still far from bad: 0 to 100 km / h in 4.9 seconds and 250 km / h top speed (270 with Performance Package). As a counterpart, it gains a 611-liter trunk (1,642 when lowering the rear seat backs) and the possibility of towing up to 1,900 kg.

The Suspension tuning was revised for the Volkswagen Golf R Wagon precisely because of the increase in weight and its distribution, but otherwise there are no differences compared to the hatchback. The same can be said in terms of its equipment and options, so you will have a very complete vehicle on all fronts.

For the moment Pricing for the Volkswagen Golf R Wagon has not been disclosed, which is expected to be slightly higher that of the hatchback, and which will be announced later before it begins to be available on the European market in September.

