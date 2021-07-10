Volkswagen Golf R Variant, the most sporty and versatile Golf

Volkswagen has recently unveiled the most versatile of the R versions of the Golf, the Volkswagen golf r variant. Undoubtedly, a very interesting alternative for all those who need a good boot but do not want to give up the high performance offered by the Golf R.

As in the case of the compact body, the Golf R Variant equips the 2.0 TSI engine, which develops a maximum power of 320 hp, as well as a maximum torque of 420 Nm. This makes it the most powerful Volkswagen Golf station wagon. And all this, accompanied by a trunk with no less than 611 liters, expandable to more than 1,640 if we knock down the rear seats.

Transmission is handled by a dual clutch DSG gearbox and seven gears. Later, the energy reaches the asphalt through the four wheels thanks to the 4Motion all-wheel drive, which now features selective torque management for each rear wheel. Thus, the force is also distributed between both axles, on the rear wheel that needs it most.

Related article:

Test Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI 245 CV DSG 7v (with video)

In this way, the Volkswagen Golf R Variant has a greater agility and, above all, better exit from slow corners. Thanks to this system, which is called R-Perfomance Torque Vectoring, the Golf R has operating mode “Drift”, Which facilitates controlled slides of the rear axle, although this system should be reserved exclusively for closed areas.

It also has a sports mode specially designed for the Nordschleife Nürburgring, the mythical German track. It is called “Special“And, according to the brand,” all the basic traction parameters are designed for the German track and other equally demanding circuits. “

Related article:

Volkswagen Golf R, with more news than it appears

On the other hand, in terms of pure performance, the Volkswagen Golf R Variant declares an acceleration of 0 to 100 km / h in 4.9 seconds. Its maximum speed is 250 km / h, although with the optional R-Performance package (which also adds Drift and Special modes) it is increased up to 270 km / h. This package also incorporates 19-inch wheels, while the standard ones are 18.

Source – Volkswagen