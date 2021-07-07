Volkswagen Golf R Variant 2021: sporty and practical with 320 hp and 611 liters of luggage space

The Volkswagen Golf has already been eight generations behind to be the model most popular compact of the current market. Since 1993, it has also been accompanied by the Variant station wagon to offer a more practical option for users. And it is also adding the same versions, including the sportiest of all. Its about Volkswagen Golf R Variant 2021 which is already available in European markets for a starting price of 53,640 euros here in Spain.

As expected, the mechanical 2.0 TSI gasoline and four cylinders as the heart of this model. It can only go with the seven-speed DSG automatic transmission and 4Motion all-wheel drive, which comes standard with the R-Performance Torque Vectoring system. We will comment on what it consists of, but the Volkswagen Golf R Variant is placed at the top of the range with a power of 320 hp and 420 Nm of torque, exactly on the same level as the compact Golf R.

Thanks to this, the sports car achieves an acceleration of 0 to 100 km / h in 4.9 seconds and its top speed is limited to 250 km / h, although it could go up to 270 km / h with the R-Performance package. The all-wheel drive system with selective torque management manages to distribute it effectively between the wheels for greater precision. In this aspect, the electronic differential lock (XDS) and the adaptive DCC suspension that this model mounts.

Although one of the great novelties of this Volkswagen Golf R Variant are the driving modes that come with the optional R-Performance package. Are the Special and DriftThe former being suitable for track use (optimized at the Nürburgring) and the latter for achieving controlled skidding. That pack also includes a 19 inch wheels that improve the already achieved aesthetics of this specimen.

On the outside it is practically the same as the compact Volkswagen Golf R, removing those modifications of the rear overhang. It is also in the technology field, where it has the entire arsenal that reached the eighth generation. The main advantage is that, despite its sporty character, it has an outstanding load capacity. They are 611 liters of luggage compartment With its five seats used, it can grow to 1,642 liters with the second row folded down. As a curious fact, it also offers an optionally a trailer hitch that supports up to 1.9 tons.

Photo gallery:













The Volkswagen Golf R Variant 2021 entry: sporty and practical with 320 hp and 611 liters of boot appears first in All car news in one portal: Tests, photos, videos, reports …