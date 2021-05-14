Volkswagen Golf R 2021 price

The Hot Hatch market welcomes one of its most illustrious saddles. We talk about Volkswagen Golf R 2021, a car that has just been updated taking advantage of the eighth generation of the model, also releasing more power and what seems to be a more fun behavior. But… How much does the new Golf R cost? That is the question we are going to answer today, well Accessing the best Volkswagen Golf R that has been manufactured to date has a price, and we already anticipate that it is not cheap at all.

Volkswagen promises a remarkable improvement in behavior and fun with the new Golf R

This new generation of Volkswagen Golf R lands on the market with one of the most interesting recipes in its category. We are facing a Golf 8 that improves in all aspects, especially highlighting the new 2.0 TSI gasoline engine (EA888 evo4) with 320 hp of maximum power and 420 Nm of maximum torque. But beyond the increase in power, perhaps the most important point of the set is found in the traction system, because after going through the 7-speed DSG gearbox, we find a new evolution of the transmission system. 4Motion all-wheel drive with Haldex center differential where a controlled rear differential has been added, which allows send 100% of the torque that reaches the rear axle to only one of the wheels. To all this we must also add the availability of a drift mode, thus seeking to offer that extra fun that many missed in previous generations.

In Spain, the new Golf R is marketed in a single version that has been homologated with a average WLTP consumption of 7.8 l / 100 Km and CO2 emissions of 177 grams per kilometer. At the level of customization, the options are scarce, finding only three available paints: pure white (free of charge), deep pearl black (640 euros) and the recognizable metallic blue pencil (640 euros). In terms of rims, something very similar happens, installing 18 “” Jerez “rims as standard, but being able to replace them with” Estoril “rims in 19” for 860 euros in black or black / silver finishes. Once we get to the options, it is where we find some very interesting extras, and almost obligatory: R Performance titanium exhaust (3,965 euros), R Drift package (2,365 euros) which includes 19 “wheels, maximum speed of 270 Km / h, new spoiler and progressive steering, and the adaptive suspension DCC (900 euros).

In Quécochemecompro.com we have all the offers and promotions for the Golf 8

Collecting, The Volkswagen Golf R is priced in Spain from 52,765 euros. However, once we add the options that we think are most relevant (exhaust, Drift package and DCC suspension), the final price rises to 59,995 euros.