It will have a much more aggressive aesthetic than that of conventional Golf

It will not resort to hybridization and will be around 330 horsepower

The new Volkswagen Golf R will feature a 2.0-liter TSI engine with about 330 horsepower, an advanced all-wheel drive system and a much more aggressive look than that of conventional versions of the compact.

Times are electrified in the automotive industry. Luckily, from time to time some manufacturer surprises us with a combustion model in which the only thing that matters is performance. It is the case of the new Volkswagen Golf R 2021, which is on the way. His presentation will be at the end of the year, although we are already in a position to advance the first details.

It will not be surprising its aesthetics, much more aggressive than that of the conventional Volkswagen Golf, even differentiated from the recently presented GTI and GTD. The second, remember, will not reach our market. The engine of the Volkswagen Golf R It will be an old acquaintance, the 2.0-liter TSI petrol so widely used within the German group. Its power will be around 330 horses, which will exceed by around 30 what the current Golf R offers.

What the new will do without Volkswagen Golf R 2021 will be hybridization. At the time this possibility was raised within the manufacturer, but the development costs of such an engine were not acceptable for a vehicle that has a sales ratio as limited as this one.

He Volkswagen Golf R seventh generation has 300 horsepower and all-wheel drive, a trait the latter that, obviously, will keep the new one with the promise of incorporating different innovations. Of course, we must remember that this new Volkswagen Golf R 2021 It will not be the most powerful Golf ever. Without going any further, a few years ago the Teutonic brand presented the Golf R400, a prototype whose 2.0 TSI engine reached 400 horsepower.

