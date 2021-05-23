Volkswagen Golf GTI W12-650, the heartbreaker

The sports compact segment has put before us models that delight motorists and generate sighs everywhere. They accelerate our heartbeat and then steal our heart … and even break it into a thousand pieces by not reaching the marketing network. That’s what he did Volkswagen Golf GTI W12-650, the prototype that took us to the extreme.

And not only to the public, but also to the Volkswagen Golf GTI. A model that has always been characterized by its Balance between benefits, consumption, finishes and price. A sports compact that I contemplate how this memorable concept took that harmony to the limit.

It was 2007 when Volkswagen presented the Golf GTI W12-650 in an unbeatable setting: the Wörthersee Tour. An appointment that takes place in the Austrian lake that bears the same name and that brings together a good part of the German range with special prominence for the most performance version of its compact.

The entire Volkswagen Group condensed into one car

A couple of months before the 2007 Wörthersee Tour took place, the German brand’s designers began working on a concept that would combine elements of the whole group. Literally.

The fifth generation of the Volkswagen Golf was in charge of putting the body, which was widened 16 centimeters although it retained the original doors, hood and lights. In addition to a reworked chassis, the suspension height was lowered by almost 7.6 centimeters and it was fitted with twelve-inch front wheels while the rear were nine inches. At the front they placed a widened air intake, added a futuristic rear bumper and redesigned the rear windows.

The interior was lined in black Alcantara leather (not the doors), they protected the central switches and added a small fire extinguisher in the glove compartment.

Extreme combination

With this starting point, they incorporated the W12 biturbo of a Bentley Continental GT that delivered 650 hp. Obviously, the twelve cylinders did not fit in the front where we would find the turbocharged four cylinder engine of this compact: they placed it behind the driver creating a mid-engined Golf GTI. To handle all that power, the W12-650 borrowed the gearbox from a Volkswagen Phaeton, the front brakes from an Audi RS4, and the rear brakes from a Lamborghini Gallardo, which also provided the axle.

That prototype dubbed the Volkswagen Golf GTI W12-650 had as much power as the current Lamborghini Urus. With all that force on the back wheels, it was not an easy car to drive although with it, fun was guaranteed: it went from 0 to 96.5 km / h in less than four seconds and reached a maximum speed on the track of 323 km / h.

Maybe one day, on the shores of Lake Wörthersee, we will come across a Volkswagen Golf GTI just as or faster, but probably it won’t be so wild like the one that broke our hearts: the Volkswagen Golf GTI W12-650.

