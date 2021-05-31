Volkswagen golf gti body kit prior design

Throughout its history, the Volkswagen Golf has not stood out for a design that breaks schemes or is risky, always maintaining a line where the key is evolution instead of revolution. Its sports version, the GTI, does not escape this, even in its most recent generation, and therefore Prior Design wants to correct it.

That is why by way of advance and perhaps testing the waters to define its viability, have presented these renderings of a complete body kit that modifies the entire body of the Volkswagen Golf GTI eighth generation to give it an appearance more in line with the sportiness that its performance suggests.

Volkswagen Golf GTI Prior Design

The recipe does not differ from the typical of these modifications but it does manage to overturn the design of the Golf GTI. Seen from the front, the widened wheel arches (which could well hide a wider gauge) and the wider fender, while a larger splitter was installed. From the side we see the new wheels and that the widened wheel arches are connected by the also larger running boards.

Seen from behind the Prior Design body kit for the Volkswagen Golf GTI includes the roof spoiler, a new diffuser and the rear of the wheel arches that show how much wider they are compared to the factory model.

All these changes give the Volkswagen Golf GTI the appearance of a vehicle for a touring car championship or even a rally but the fact that Prior Design does not announce mechanical modifications “returns” it to the realm of the public thoroughfare. For its part, the fact that they have not yet defined whether or not they will take it to production leaves it only in the digital realm.

Volkswagen Golf GTI Prior Design