Volkswagen golf gti 25th anniversary auction only 8 miles

To celebrate 25 years of the Golf GTI, Volkswagen released a special edition known as the GTI 337 with several special features.

Silverstone Auctions

On the outside it is recognizable by the 18-inch BBS wheels, the different front and rear bumpers and a small rear spoiler.

Silverstone Auctions

It was only available in red, silver and black, which by the way were the colors in which the first-generation Volkswagen Golf GTI was initially available.

Silverstone Auctions

As a limited edition, this 2002 Volkswagen Golf GTI 25th Anniversary is marked No. 718 and also has other special features.

Silverstone Auctions

Silverstone Auctions, which will run its auction on July 31, says it has barely had one owner and was initially registered on October 1, 2002.

Silverstone Auctions

Despite being 19 years old, for some reason its owner kept it parked most of the time and therefore the odometer only reads 8 miles! (12.8 km).

Silverstone Auctions

We don’t know what impact this had on its 180-horsepower 1.8-liter turbocharged engine, but Silverstone Auctions says it just had an official dealer inspection.

Silverstone Auctions

Inside, the Volkswagen Golf GTI 25th Anniversary is distinguished by the Recaro seats upholstered in red and black fabric, the same colors of the belts, and the gear lever with the golf ball knob.

Silverstone Auctions

Silverstone Auctions will be offering this Volkswagen Golf GTI 25th Anniversary without reservation and invites those interested to see it in person “to appreciate this rarity on offer.” How much would they pay?

Silverstone Auctions