The Volkswagen Golf GTI 2021 is, for the moment, the sportiest version of the eighth generation of the compact. It has 245 horses, although a more powerful version will come later, presumably baptized as TCR and with a more aggressive appearance.

The Volkswagen Golf GTI 2021, whose first version was presented a little over 40 years ago, is, for the time being, the sportiest variant of the eighth generation of the German compact. Equal, yes, the power of the power GTE plug-in hybrid. Among its rivals are the Renault Mégane R.S., the Ford Focus ST or the Hyundai i30 N.

VOLKSWAGEN GOLF GTI 2021: EXTERIOR

The design of the Volkswagen Golf GTI 2021 respects the lines marked by conventional versions. This means that it offers very thin headlights and in a lower position than before. Through the radiator to a light strip that connects them, in addition to a red band on the top and the GTI acronyms clearly visible.

Fog lights take an X shape, something that also happens in GTE and GTD, while the air intakes grow in size.

The side view is marked by the presence of tires that move between 17 and 19 inches in size. Through them, red painted brake calipers appear.

At the rear, the roof spoiler stands out, some LED pilots, the GTI in a considerable size just below the brand logo and, at the bottom, an air diffuser with an exhaust outlet on each side.

The TCR version will look more aggressive both in the front and behind, areas that will have some exclusive details, in addition to specific wheels.

VOLKSWAGEN GOLF GTI 2021: INTERIOR

The interior of the Volkswagen Golf GTI 2021 maintains what is seen in the most equipped versions of the conventional Golf. A digital environment predominates both in the control panel, whose screen is 10.25 inches, and in what has to do with the multimedia system, with a 10-inch screen. The steering wheel is sporty cut, with red details and a flattened lower part. The design of the gear lever in the automatic versions is minimalist, although there is also a manual version.

The aforementioned red color of the steering wheel is also found in the decorative trim of the dashboard. For its part, the seats are once again decorated with a checkered upholstery that is already classic in the model.

VOLKSWAGEN GOLF GTI 2021: EQUIPMENT

The new Volkswagen Golf GTI It will be able to communicate through Car2X technology with other vehicles, which will be an important step forward in terms of security. In addition, the car can be driven with the Travel Assist at a speed of up to 210 km / hour.

VOLKSWAGEN GOLF GTI 2021: MECHANICAL

The new Volkswagen Golf GTI 2021 It has a 2.0-liter TSI engine capable of delivering 245 horsepower and a maximum torque of 370 Newton meters. It is the same power that the Performance version of the seventh generation GTI offers.

Volkswagen offers the option to choose between a six-speed manual transmission or one DSG seven-clutch automatic. In the second case, the drive is electronic. In any case, the traction is front.

The eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf GTI offers a DCC adaptive suspension system that varies depending on the chosen driving mode. Among them there are four, which are Eco, Confor, Sport and Individual. It also has a differential with XDS electronic lock.

The TCR version of Volkswagen Golf GTI It will have a 2.0-liter engine and 300 horsepower, the same that has already been presented by the Cupra León.

VOLKSWAGEN GOLF GTI 2020: PRICE

The price of the Volkswagen Golf GTI 2021 is still unknown, although it should not differ much from that of the outgoing generation, which in Spain starts at 34,225 euros.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 05/12/2020 The first data of the TCR version of the Volkswagen Golf GTI is filtered. 02/27/2020 The first official data and images of the Volkswagen Golf GTI 2021 are revealed. 02/21/2020 Volkswagen confirms some information about the interior and equipment of the Golf GTI 2021. 02/07/2020 More data comes to light Volkswagen Golf GTI 2021, which will be presented at the Geneva Motor Show. 01/21/2020 Leaked the power of the Volkswagen Golf GTI 2021. 01/20/2020 Photography without camouflage of the rear train. 01/14/2020 The first data of the new Volkswagen Golf GTI 2021 is filtered.

