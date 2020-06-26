Renewing a mythical model like the Volkswagen Golf is not an easy task. The German compact is already an icon of the automobile that, during the last seven generations, has sold more than 35 million units. To continue the successful path of its predecessors, Volkswagen has incorporated into the new Golf 8 a barrage of technology and a commitment – undeniable today – for electrification, which includes a eHybrid plug-in hybrid version.

The new Volksagen Golf 8 has grown 2 cm in length, it is 1 cm narrower and 3 cm shorter compared to the previous model, resulting in a more elongated silhouette. The new silhouette and greater care for aerodynamics have led to reduced wind resistance and a Cx of 0.275. This, in turn, results in lower energy expenditure (either electricity or fuel).

Volkswagen Golf eHybrid: plug-in hybrid with 56 km of electric range

In the range will be offered two plug-in hybrid motors. The entry version, the most rational, is the new Volkswagen Golf eHybrid. It equips a 150 hp 1.4 TSI gasoline engine, with specific modifications in this version to increase its efficiency, and a 102 hp electric motor. Between both propellers add a 204 horse powerThey are shipped to the front wheels via a six-speed DSG automatic transmission.

New Volkswagen Golf 8 eHybrid.

The two engines can work together or separately, allowing the Golf eHybrid to homologate 56 kilometers of autonomy in electric mode, according to the WLTP approval cycle. This autonomy is achieved thanks to a lithium ion battery with 13 kWh capacity, and in Spain it will allow you to enjoy the Zero Emissions label of the DGT.

Volkswagen has not announced at what maximum power the battery can be recharged. On a household plug (2.3 kW) it will take around 6 hours to fully charge, while on a 7.4 kW wall charger it will take around two hours.

Strong commitment to digitization and standard Car2X technology

The new Golf 8 is strongly committed to digitization and technological equipment. It comes with the Digital Cockpit instrumentation as standard, the “Discover Media” infotainment system with a 10 “display, and an integrated browser and eSIM card for better access to the Volkswagen” We “ecosystem.

Driving position of the new Volkswagen Golf 8.

To this we must add the Travel Assist, an adaptive cruise control that keeps the car in the lane at speeds of up to 210 km / h, Side Assist, 3-zone automatic climate control, IQ.Light LED matrix lights (optional), and will release the Car2X technology, which allows information to be exchanged with other vehicles and infrastructures.

The next step is the Volkswagen Golf GTE, more powerful and with better performance

While the Golf eHybrid is looking for maximum efficiency, there will also be a more performance plug-in hybrid version that adds a little more spice. We talk about the new Volkswagen Golf GTE, which has the same mechanical scheme of the eHybrid but reaches 245 HP of power, achieving better performance -although we still do not know the details of the same-.

New Volkswagen Golf GTE, a more performance plug-in hybrid with 245 HP.

This version equips its own, more sporty finish, which includes sports seats with checkered upholstery, steel pedals, red brake calipers, rear spoiler, specific rear diffuser and interior ambient lighting.

There will also be 48 Volt light hybridization versions

The new Golf 8 range will also include 3 48 volt eTSI motors with soft hybridization (MHEV), with powers between 110 and 150 horses. These are gasoline engines combined with a 48-volt system, associated in this case with a 7-speed DSG transmission and braking energy recovery function, which contributes to slightly improving fuel consumption.

New Volkswagen Golf 8 GTE.

It will also be sold with three TSI gasoline engines and two diesel TDIs.