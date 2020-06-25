Sold in Spain from the first quarter of 2020

Multiple mechanics: gasoline, Diesel, natural gas, micro-hybrid and plug-in hybrid

The Volkswagen Golf 8 2020 is the new generation of the compact of the German firm, which debuted in its original form in 1974 and has drawn more than 35 million sales since then. It has gasoline, diesel, micro-hybrid motors and a plug-in hybrid that increases its power to 245 horsepower. Its starting price is 22,900 euros.

He Volkswagen Golf 8 2020 It is the eighth generation of the legendary German compact, which hints at a continuity line with its predecessor on the outside but places special emphasis on interior comfort and connectivity to present itself as a vehicle prepared to face the digital age. Its possible alternatives are the Ford Focus, the Honda Civic, the Renault Mégane, the Opel Astra and the Seat León, among others.

VOLKSWAGEN GOLF 8 2020: OUTDOOR

He Volkswagen Golf 8 2020 It follows a continuist line compared to its predecessor, although the grille narrows and the optical groups are now much sharper. The lower radiator loses all dividing element to be a single set.

The side view draws directly from the seventh generation, and the rear takes on more muscle with a slightly more prominent splitter, slimmer headlights, in the image of those employed in the front axle, and a diffuser topped with aluminum details.

The three-door version disappears, something that other manufacturers in the segment have already bet on.

The Volkswagen Golf 8 returns to settle on the platform MQB of the Volkswagen Group, although with its latest update this architecture will allow the German compact to be lighter on the scale.

The GTE version It differs from the rest thanks to the presence of blue details such as the line that is located above the front. It also betrays the power outlet, which has been located on the left front wing. The rear features a spoiler and a hidden exhaust outlet.

VOLKSWAGEN GOLF 8 2020: INTERIOR

If outside the Volkswagen Golf 8 2020 It is continuous with respect to the seventh generation, on the inside it is the opposite.

The interior is dominated by screens. The instrument panel, analog in the debut of the Golf 7 and digital with its update, is now a large digital surface that provides the driver with all the information he could want.

The center console it also changes. The digital display – touch and with voice control – is located at the upper end and displaces the air conditioning openings, which fall immediately below. The Golf 7’s physical buttons are intelligently redistributed to take up less space in the dashboard assembly.

In the same way, the block that separates the driver from the co-pilot is now a little narrower, which contributes to improving the habitability of the interior. The possibility of having a sunroof also allows to flood the cabin with light at will.

The interior of the Volkswagen Golf GTE It offers a sports steering wheel with three spokes and blue accents. It also features sports seats with blue stitching and stainless steel pedals. In addition, the instrument cluster is digital, while the multimedia system screen is touch and 10.25 inches.

VOLKSWAGEN GOLF 8 2020: EQUIPMENT

He Volkswagen Golf 8 2020 It is a continuist in its exterior appearance, but it stands out for its commitment to connectivity and new technologies to present itself as a suitable vehicle to face the next transition of the automotive industry.

He Golf You are always connected to the world around you thanks to Car2X technology, which enables you to interact with your surroundings, send and receive data, and ultimately make driving easier. A practical example: If you detect an ambulance approaching, it shows a signal to the driver before it enters your field of vision.

The technology Car2X It allows you to read traffic signs and perceive information from vehicles that are not more than 800 meters away. It also allows other vehicles to interact with the Golf. As this technology extends to other models, road safety will be enhanced.

Volkswagen has completely reconfigured the spectrum of Golf equipment. The previous Edition, Advance and Sport are replaced by Golf, Life and Style finishes, as well as an R-Line sports version.

VOLKSWAGEN GOLF 8 2020: MECHANICAL

He Volkswagen Golf 8 2020 will finally be available with gasoline, diesel and natural gas engines, in addition to microhybrid and plug-in hybrid.

In gasoline It includes two 130-horsepower and 150-horsepower four-cylinder engines, both 1.5-liter. The more powerful of the two associated with an automatic transmission has a 48-volt ‘mild-hybrid’ system that allows a 10% reduction in fuel consumption depending on the brand. This version has an Eco Label. Its electrical part is not capable of moving the car by itself. Later will come a 1.0 of 110 horses.

In Diesel It offers two 2.0-liter four-cylinder engines with 115 and 150 horsepower. Volkswagen announces a reduction of up to 80% in nitrogen oxide emissions thanks to its development work on this fuel, which is also producing 17% less fuel than the seventh generation.

There will be a future version of CNG with 130 horsepower.

The Volkswagen Golf 8 can also be purchased as a plug-in hybrid. This is the GTE version, which delivers 245 horsepower, a figure identical to that of the base Volkswagen Golf GTI. The thermal part is for a 1.4 TSI 150 horsepower engine, while the electric part alone delivers another 116. The maximum torque is 400 Newton meter.

The battery that supplies the electrical part of the Volkswagen Golf GTE it is around 50% higher than that of the outgoing model. It has a capacity of 13 kilowatt hours, allowing the car to travel up to 60 kilometers in electric mode at a speed of up to 130 kilometers / hour. If the battery has enough charge, the car is programmed to start electric directly.

VOLKSWAGEN GOLF 8 2020: PRICE

The starting price of Volkswagen Golf 8 2020 in Spain it is currently 28,380 euros, a figure that corresponds to the 1.5-liter, 130-horsepower gasoline engine associated with the lighter finish. The 150 horsepower petrol engine starts from 29,220 euros with manual transmission or from 31,835 euros with automatic transmission and a ‘mild-hybrid’ system. The Diesel start from 30,875 euros in the case of the 115 horsepower unit and 35,870 euros in the 150 horsepower unit. The rest of the versions have no official price yet.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 06/25/2020 We attended the national digital presentation of the Volkswagen Golf 8. 02/27/2020 Volkswagen presents the plug-in hybrid version of the Golf, called the GTE. 12/04/2019 The starting price in Spain of the Golf 8 is announced. 10/24/2019 Volkswagen officially presents the Golf 8 2020. 10/23/2019 The first photographs filtered before its presentation. 10/10/2019 New digital sketches. 09/26/2019 The brand confirms that there will be a variant family version. 08/30/2019 First details of the Golf 8 Diesel engines. 08/28/2019 Publication of the first official image of the Golf 8 with camouflage.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

The post Volkswagen Golf 8 2020: improvement without loss of essence appeared first on Analogik.