Volkswagen and Ford have announced the key points on which their alliance is based, which are electric cars, pick-ups, commercial vehicles and autonomous driving. However, it has yet to be officially ratified.

Volkswagen and Ford Almost a year ago they announced an alliance that now begins, in the absence of an official heading, to materialize. With the electrification and autonomous driving as pillars, the agreement contemplates three different edges.

The first of the key points has to do with the MEB platform of the Germans, intended for electric cars. It will be from it from which Ford will develop a new model powered by batteries. No further details have been given, although it is known that its landing will not occur before 2023.

Second, the segment of the pick-up. Will be Ford the one that develops a new model of size more contained than what is seen in America so that later Volkswagen adapt it. In other words, it will be a Ford Ranger that will also serve as the basis for the future Volkswagen Amarok.

The third and last point concerns commercial vehicles. Here the development by Volkswagen of a compact van ideal for the city, while Ford It will be the company in charge of doing the same with a larger vehicle.

With this cooperation agreement, which also contemplates the development of autonomous technology, both entities intend to develop new vehicles while sharing costs, something especially important when the electrification, technology that today involves high investments for brands.

