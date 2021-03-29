Volkswagen Driving Experience 2021: new courses “à la carte”

Enlarge

The German brand begins the season of its driving courses with a very interesting novelty … This is the calendar for the Volkswagen Driving Experience 2021.

The Volkswagen Driving Experience 2021 It is a perfect opportunity to improve our driving technique, either with the aim of being faster on the track or simply traveling safer on the road. This year, in addition, the Wolfsburg firm incorporates as a novelty the possibility for the client to request a personalized driving day adapted to their needs. It is the so-called One to One School consisting of a private class with a professional pilot who, for the first time, will guide the user’s steps while driving in open traffic. This course will last a maximum of two hours and will feature the R / GTI, ID., Hybrid or SUV models, upon availability. The price is € 190 for customers and € 30 more for those who do not have a Volkswagen.

Calendar of the Volkswagen Driving Experience 2021

Along with this new One to One School, the Race Tour experiences, the R and GTI Schools and, for the second consecutive year, also the ID School, will return. focused on the handling of 100% electric vehicles.

In the Race Tour days, which will last another two hours, the user can choose two of the modules that interest him the most (track and electric, offroad and electric or track and offroad) at a price of € 75 or € 110, depending on whether or not you are a customer of the brand.

The R and GTI Schools are designed to enjoy the Golf GTI and R, Polo GTI and T-Roc R on the asphalt of a track with monitors specialized in sports driving. Thus, attendees will know what it is get the most out of 320 hp who come to perform the most radical models and will acquire enough skill to enter a circuit to make times with the necessary bases.

Finally, the catalog is added Tiguan and Touareg for offroad activities and the compact ID.3 to assimilate the best efficient driving tricks.

You can reserve your place on the official website of the Volkswagen Driving Experience or by clicking on this link.

