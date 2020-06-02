The VW brand, present in Volkswagen cars, is one of the best known in the world. It is famous not only for the lines formed by the letters V and W in an upright position, but also for its simplicity. It has always worked – and very well. But Volkswagen decided to change. For the new times, the largest automaker in the world believes that the logo and visual identity of the Volkswagen brand needs to be cleaner, minimalist.

New logo stamped on the Nivus grave: change will be gradual.

Photo: VW / Disclosure

The car chosen to debut the new brand is the Nivus, an urban coupe that seeks to be a middle ground between a hatch and an SUV. Understand the reasons for the change in the logo and visual identity in the text disclosed below by the Volkswagen press office.

Old logo on the T-Cross grid: it will gradually disappear from cars.

Photo: VW / Disclosure

Volkswagen do Brasil starts, with the launch of Nivus, the application of its new brand design in the country. It is the translation of the direction the company has been working on, in which digitization and connectivity make communication with the customer more guided by technology and personalization. For the new brand design, the visual language, design, corporate identity and communication style have been completely revised.

“The moment for us to inaugurate this new phase of our visual identity here in Brazil is very propitious, as it coincides with the presentation of our great launch of the year, the VW Nivus. With it we were able to express what we want from this new brand design: a a new attitude, more versatile, young, up-to-date, vibrant, connected and integrated with the diversity of current times, respecting the style of each one “, explains Gustavo Schmidt, vice president of Sales & Marketing at Volkswagen do Brasil.

The most important symbol of the brand was fundamentally redesigned. The Volkswagen logo is the most important link between the product and the brand and represents Volkswagen’s values, such as quality, attention to detail, value and durability, considering people first with their emotions, opinions and lifestyle. The new two-dimensional logo has been simplified to its essential elements. It is flat and open, has high contrast and can be used with extraordinary flexibility in digital media and other formats.

Other key elements of the brand’s new design include the movable frame. The movable frame ends with the rigid positioning of the logo in the lower right corner, with the frame moving nimbly between surfaces of digital and traditional interfaces, maintaining strength and consistency in different formats. This allows the logo to be positioned at the most efficient point. The result is that the interfaces can be kept simple and easy to use and the logo stands out from small devices to large formats.

New Volkswagen logo on the Nivus 200 TSI.

Photo: VW / Disclosure

The visual language of the Volkswagen brand is also changing. It will be much more vibrant, more colorful and more natural than in the past. In addition, the tone of the communication follows new guidelines: more humane; with a sense of humor; stimulating; focused and welcoming.

For many decades, Volkswagen video materials have used a male voice to present their vehicles and in advertisements and other communication materials. From now on, the brand adopts a feminine tone of voice. In almost all markets using the new global signature standard, the materials will receive an exclusive sound signature at the end followed by a woman with a pleasant, welcoming and confident voice who will speak for Volkswagen.

The presentation of the vehicles, as will be seen with Nivus, will focus on realistic and authentic situations, with which customers can actually identify. The situations and landscapes will have people highlighted and their real details will be preserved, such as the interference of vegetation in the car image, and may even allow only part of the car to be visible. The directed use of light in the combination of colors and shapes is another key element of style in the new design of the brand – in lighting the logo at sunset, at dealerships and at sales stands in urban areas of cities. This always makes contact with the brand striking and surprising in the most diverse means of communication and in-person spaces.

