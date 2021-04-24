Volkswagen continues to bet on VR6 engines

Volkswagen has a long history of very peculiar developments, especially when it comes to engines. Have had two-cylinder diesel engines, V5 engines, W8 configuration engines or even the famous W16s developed for Bugatti. However, if there is one “quirky” engine that has enjoyed real popularity over the past three decades, that engine has been the VR6. A narrow vee six cylinder engine, with a single cylinder head and a really compact size. An engine that we believed in in the last stages of its life cycle.

The history of the Volkswagen VR6 engine has been told to us by my colleague David Clavero in a very extensive article that I recommend you savor calmly. My article is not focused on going back to review the history of the VR6, but rather to relate an interesting development: more than 30 years after its birth, Volkswagen has not stopped evolving its VR6, and now, they have combined it with TSI supercharger technology. Now, is this the first time that Volkswagen has launched a vehicle equipped with a turbocharged engine from the VR6 family?

The new VR6 TSI is presented in an exclusive product for the Chinese market.

As you know, VR6s disappeared from Europe almost a decade ago: their high consumption and emissions caused them to be totally replaced by four-cylinder turbo engines. The model in which Volkswagen installs its VR6 TSI engine could not be more peculiar: it is its largest car in decades and it is called Volkswagen talagon. It is a gigantic seven-seater SUV developed exclusively for the Chinese market. It measures a whopping 5.15 meters in length, but still … share MQB Evo platform with the Volkswagen Golf!

The versatility of the MQB makes it possible to create cars as big as the Talagon, keeping the transverse front-engine architecture and costs in check. There is not much to say about the Talagon itself: it is a car where onboard refinement is as important as space. It presents a driving position similar to that of the latest Volkswagen launches, abusing piano black and eliminating physical controls for air conditioning. In its top-of-the-range versions, the second row can be replaced by two individual armchairs with a very comfortable appearance.

The driving position reminds us of the Volkswagen ID.4, at least because of the configuration of its screens.

This engine, internal code EA390, is produced in Germany and then shipped to China, where in addition to being mounted on the Talagon, it is mounted on the Volkswagen Teramont. It was in the Teramont – the Chinese version of the American Volkswagen Atlas – where this engine was debuted. Have 2,492 cubic centimeters of displacement and develops 299 hp, accompanied by a very healthy 500 Nm of maximum torque. Power passes to all four wheels through a 4Motion system with Haldex technology, after passing through a 7-speed dual-clutch DSG gearbox.

The Volkswagen Talagon 530 V6 4Motion has a 2.5-liter engine due to Chinese tax regulations, which heavily tax engines with more than 3.0 liters of displacement. In addition to this VR6, it is also available with two 2.0 TSI engines from the EA888 family and more modest powers. For now Although the VR6 TSI is still in production, there are no signs that it will return to Europe. Before Volkswagen’s irreversible turn to electrification, its arrival at a top-of-the-range Passat was rumored, but never materialized.