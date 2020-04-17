Volkswagen expected to enter 4% more than in 2019

Given the magnitude of the crisis, they assume that this objective is impossible

The Group avoids giving new figures until the situation stabilizes

The Volkswagen Group falls short of its economic forecasts for 2020 as a result of the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced to suspend production since mid-March and which now threatens to significantly affect the demand for new vehicles.

Volkswagen estimated to enter about 262,700 million euros in sales, which represented an increase of 4% compared to 2019. But that was before the Covid-19 paralyzed the world economy, as has happened in recent weeks.

The brand considers that the economic damage caused invalidates any previous calculation. “Due to recent developments, the Volkswagen Executive Board assumes for now that the prospects for 2020, which were published in the 2019 Annual Report, are no longer achievable,” says the firm.

Until the crisis stabilizes, Volkswagen does not dare to give new figures. “At the moment it is not possible to determine when we will be able to make a new forecast for the whole year. The impacts resulting from this pandemic on customer demand, supply chain and production cannot yet be accurately forecast.”

“The current Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the Volkswagen Group’s business. The car sales network has been largely paralyzed. Decreasing customer demand and supplier bottlenecks have motivated the stop of the production of the Group. These developments have a negative impact on the forecasts of the financial results of the Volkswagen Group “.

Volkswagen has invoiced 55,000 million euros in the first quarter for sales, with an operating profit of 900 million. Net cash flow has decreased by 2.5 billion euros and net liquidity has stood at 17.8 billion.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.