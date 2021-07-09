Volkswagen California | Video | Reviews (2)

We could talk at length about how trends in the automotive sector. In fact, a decade ago diesel was the preferred fuel and today it is hardly residual in new cars. How sedans went from being a reference to practically disappearing leaving SUVs as the protagonists. But another of the most striking movements of today is the increased demand for camper vans.

This motorhome format is one of the most usable, since it allows you to follow that active lifestyle and is also suitable for day-to-day life due to its contained dimensions. Within the segment, the Volkswagen california It is probably the most popular and best-selling model, as it has become an icon since its ancestor El Bulli practically became the founder of the movement. Today and with a pandemic that has changed many lifestyles, they are more fashionable than ever. Is it justified?

To check it, we took a Volkswagen California Ocean and made a getaway like most users of these camper vans would. The first impression when riding inside is that has almost all the technology that we could see in a tourism. Maybe it does not have the most cutting-edge systems, but the level is more than what they offered a few years ago, like the perceived quality of the entire cabin. Especially in this finish with the furniture and the complete kitchen.

The second is that anyone can drive itIt is enough to have a type B permit. In fact, it is not too complicated, as it has a very balanced behavior and due to its dimensions it is easy to maneuver (and even park in car parks). And once parked in an area where camping is allowed, it is a real luxury. You can set up a saloon by turning the front seats and pulling out the folding table to be in the second row.

Life inside is made easier thanks to complete kitchen module offered in the Ocean finish. With the refrigerator to store food and drinks, two gas burners to cook it and a small dishwasher, it is really enough for a trip. The only thing missing in this model is to have a full bathroom, something that is missed, since we only have an outdoor shower. Luckily, there are other benefits such as stationary heating, generous closets or even a porch formed by the awning, table and folding chairs.

Is the high demand for these models like the Volkswagen California justified? Fully justified if we take into account that many families are looking for alternative vacations and away from the crowd after the pandemic that has devastated us. The negative part is a price that it is not within the reach of most mortals and also that its rent is so in demand that it has also increased prices and has a very limited availability.

