The Volkswagen Group admits that very precise intervention will be necessary to prevent the coronavirus crisis from taking jobs. The automotive giant deals with weekly fixed expenses of 2 billion euros, but at the moment it does not receive income beyond the Chinese market.

Volkswagen employs 671,000 people worldwide, but right now most of its factories are closed by Covid-19. He wants to find a way that they can function without jeopardizing people’s safety.

“We have to rethink our production,” director Herbert Diess said on German ZDF television. “In our German plants we still don’t have the discipline that we had in China.”

“If China, South Korea or other Asian countries manage to control the problem, then we may have an opportunity to overcome this crisis without losing jobs. That requires very precise intervention.”

Diess had already said in the middle of the month that the coronavirus would have unforeseeable consequences for his finances in 2020.

“2019 was a very successful year for the Volkswagen Group, a year in which we have prepared the ground for all the necessary changes, but 2020 will be a very difficult year.”

“The coronavirus pandemic involves challenges at an operational and economic level that are unknown. At the same time, we are concerned about sustained economic impacts. We will succeed in overcoming the coronavirus crisis by joining forces, working side by side and maintaining high morale in the Group” .

Frank Witter, board member and head of Finance and Control, said that “the expansion of the coronavirus affects the global economy. The impact that this will have on the Volkswagen Group, in terms of duration and hardness, is uncertain. In these At times it is practically impossible to make forecasts. We are complying with all measures to support our employees and their respective families, and also to stabilize our business. ”

Last week, an IHS Markit report was released that estimated vehicle sales would plunge 12% in 2020, translating to 10 million fewer units. The percentage is even higher than in the 2008 financial crisis, when it fell 8%.

