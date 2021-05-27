Volkswagen boss, tough on hydrogen cars: “they are a false promise”

Enlarge

May 26, 2021

Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess has been blunt: hydrogen cars are not the solution to reduce polluting emissions.

It is well known that there are few car brands that are betting on the hydrogen car, being Toyota and Hyundai which have supported this type of technology the most in order to reduce polluting emissions.

Volkswagen, however, has not endorsed hydrogen technology in cars and by the words of its president, that is not going to change. In fact, has been quite critical and harsh on the hydrogen car.

Recently, the head of the Volkswagen Group, Herbert Diess, has criticized the use of hydrogen in cars, pointing to a study by the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK).

“Please listen to science,” says Diess

One of the most popular hydrogen cars, the Toyota Mirai

Please listen to science. These fuels as a universal climate solution are a false promise. Although they are wonderfully versatile, they cannot be expected to replace fossil fuels on a large scale. This can only be achieved with direct electrification. Hydrogen-based fuels are likely to be very scarce and uncompetitive for at least another decade, ‘he said. “On the other hand, the direct use of electricity would make more economic and ecological sense in the coming years, especially in the passenger car sector.”

Diess has also pointed out that new hydrogen-based fuels could keep combustion technology alive for longer, which in turn would ensure continued dependence on fossil fuels and, therefore, it would increase greenhouse gas emissions and jeopardize climate targets.

China sees a future for hydrogen cars

Diess is not the only great executive of a company that has shown its reserves against hydrogen. Elon Musk, founder and CEO of Tesla, seems to be on the same line, betting on battery electric cars and distancing himself from hydrogen. Precisely, Tesla and the Volkswagen Group currently hold the “ first and third place in terms of sales of electric cars worldwide.